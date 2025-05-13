Audi A6 Avant e-tron review

One piece of tech we’d steer clear of is the ‘virtual’ side mirrors. The small cameras are among the better examples of this tech that we’ve tried, but they still make parking manoeuvres unnecessarily trickier than with traditional mirrors.

Expert view, on design

“Be it petrol, diesel or electric, there’s not much else on the market that can claim to be as slippery as the A6 e-tron family. In Sportback form, its drag coefficient of 0.21Cd makes it the most aerodynamically efficient car Audi has ever produced. Although the Avant doesn’t quite cut through the air as cleanly, its figure of 0.24Cd is still class leading, according to Audi.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer. Tested the S6 Avant e-tron against the BMW i5 M60 Touring.

Boot space & practicality Executive estates usually offer acres of space, but the A6 Avant e-tron isn’t as roomy as we would like it to be

Pros Cons Flat boot floor with storage nets either side

Good foot space for back-seat passengers

Wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustment Boot not much bigger than a family hatchback’s

High floor disrupts comfort in the back seats

Lack of knee room in the rear, too

For such a large car, the Audi doesn’t offer as much cabin or boot space as we’d like or expect.

Dimensions and size

Compared with the combustion-engined A6 Avant (both the outgoing model and the new one introduced in 2025), this e-tron version is slightly shorter but with a longer wheelbase, plus it’s a little taller and wider. Overall, the A6 Avant e-tron is shorter and lower than the BMW i5, but it’s wider in an effort to increase interior space.

Dimensions Length 4,928mm Width 1,923mm Height 1,493mm Number of seats Five Boot space 502-1,422 litres (plus 27 litres under the bonnet)

Driving position, seats & space in the front

As we’ve come to expect from Audi, the driver’s seat has a huge range of adjustment. And with a steering wheel that also offers near-endless permutations, it means that drivers of all shapes and sizes can get comfortable.

Seats & space in the back

Rear kneeroom isn’t quite as generous as we’d hope, and the A6 Avant doesn’t offer significantly more space than some family hatchbacks – never mind big estate cars. The floor is a little high relative to the seat base, which means that under-thigh support isn’t outstanding. But at least there’s plenty of foot room under the front seats.

Boot space

Much like the rear passenger area, the luggage space doesn’t quite hit the mark. At 502 litres, the A6 Avant’s boot is by no means small, but it’s not exactly outstanding for a near five-metre-long estate car, either. The BMW i5 Touring offers much more at 570 litres, but the A6 does have a modest frunk, which is a great place to store charging cables. Drop the Audi’s rear seats, and the volume grows to 1,422 litres – still behind the competition.

Expert view, on practicality

“Large estate cars are popular for towing, and the introduction of an electric powertrain to the A6 Avant doesn’t hamper its ability to haul heavy loads. There’s a maximum braked towing weight of 2,100kg for every model in the line-up, including the S6 Avant e-tron.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer. Tested the S6 Avant e-tron against the BMW i5 M60 Touring.

Reliability & safety There’s a strong showing for safety, but the Audi dealership experience can be a letdown

Pros Cons High scores for safety from Euro NCAP

Service intervals are every two years

Roadside assistance lasts as long as the warranty Audi dealer service isn’t up to owners’ expectations

High servicing costs for an EV

A three-year warranty is pretty average for a new car

The A6 aced its Euro NCAP assessment in 2025, chalking up a maximum five-star rating. Its score of 92 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection is the best mark of any car tested this year to date.