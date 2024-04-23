Quick verdict

The new electric Macan feels like a Porsche in all the right ways. Cutting-edge technology, a carefully-crafted cabin and sharp, approachable driving dynamics all add up to make this one of the best all-round electric cars on the market. Yes, the Turbo is faster, but the base Macan 4 is our pick of the range. Just be careful with the options list; you can make this a six-figure SUV without too much trouble.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 95kWh battery (net), 2x e-motors Safety N/A Warranty 3yrs, unlimited miles

Porsche Macan Electric: price, specs and rivals

There’s a special set of ingredients that makes a Porsche, a Porsche. It’s an ever-evolving recipe, but the basic principles remain; a Stuttgart-spawned sports car or SUV must be the best-driving vehicle of its type.

That’s a trait that also extends to the electric era. The Porsche Taycan is widely regarded as one of the sharpest saloon cars on sale – distilling much of what makes the 911 so successful, into a zero-emission executive express. You can even have one with a big boot, or jacked-up, pseudo-SUV styling.

So after easing itself in, Porsche now turns its attention to the popular Porsche Macan. The next-generation BMW X3 rival is EV only, launching with a choice of dual-motor powertrains – both mated to a hefty 100kWh (95kWh usable) battery for up to 380 miles of range.