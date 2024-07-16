New entry-level Porsche Macan Electric packs 400-mile range

The all-electric Porsche Macan can now be ordered in a pair of new variants, opening up the range of the German high-performance SUV to four versions. Opening the range at £67,200 is a new single-motor model simply called Macan, while a new £75,400 4S splits the previous Macan 4 and top-spec Turbo with a more potent combination of motors and battery. The two new editions are available to order now, and customer cars will arrive in the second half of this year.

Both variants share a 100kWh battery pack with the other Macan models, giving the base single-motor car the longest range of the entire line-up, with a combined WLTP figure of 398 miles – around 20 miles up on the dual-motor Macan 4. The whole powertrain is also run on Porsche’s state-of-the-art 800V electrical architecture and can be ‘virtually’ split into two 400V circuits to optimise DC fast-charging speeds.

As well as delivering greater potential range, the new base Macan is also 110kg lighter than two-motor versions, while being capable of producing a consistent peak power of 335bhp. When fitted with the Sports Chrono package, this figure rises to 367bhp under full acceleration for up to 10 seconds, and facilitates a slightly faster 5.7-second 0-62mph time.