New entry-level Porsche Macan Electric packs 400-mile range

Two additional variants of Porsche’s popular SUV have arrived with a new features and tech

by: Jordan Katsianis
16 Jul 2024
The all-electric Porsche Macan can now be ordered in a pair of new variants, opening up the range of the German high-performance SUV to four versions. Opening the range at £67,200 is a new single-motor model simply called Macan, while a new £75,400 4S splits the previous Macan 4 and top-spec Turbo with a more potent combination of motors and battery. The two new editions are available to order now, and customer cars will arrive in the second half of this year. 

Both variants share a 100kWh battery pack with the other Macan models, giving the base single-motor car the longest range of the entire line-up, with a combined WLTP figure of 398 miles – around 20 miles up on the dual-motor Macan 4. The whole powertrain is also run on Porsche’s state-of-the-art 800V electrical architecture and can be ‘virtually’ split into two 400V circuits to optimise DC fast-charging speeds.  

As well as delivering greater potential range, the new base Macan is also 110kg lighter than two-motor versions, while being capable of producing a consistent peak power of 335bhp. When fitted with the Sports Chrono package, this figure rises to 367bhp under full acceleration for up to 10 seconds, and facilitates a slightly faster 5.7-second 0-62mph time. 

The dual-motor 4S has a total system output of 441bhp, rising to 476bhp on overboost on cars fitted with Sport Chrono. Peak torque is a chunky 820Nm, and it’ll hit 62mph in just 4.1 seconds with a 149mph top speed. The 4S’s WLTP range is only slightly down on the base car’s, with a rating of up to 376 miles. 

Both models can charge on a DC fast charger at up to 270kW, filling the batteries from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. These figures are at or very near the top of the class, and are a trait of the new-generation PPE platform that Porsche has co-developed with Audi for its new electric models. 

On top of the powertrain updates, 4S models also feature a few added chassis enhancements including standard adaptive dampers, but high-end features like air suspension and Porsche’s clever torque-vectoring rear differential remain on the options list. 

As well as these new powertrain derivatives, Porsche has also introduced some new colour options to the entire Macan range, along with a new off-road styling package which replaces the black-plastic lower bumper at the front with a moulded skid plate, increasing the car’s approach angle. In combination with the optional air suspension, the off-road design package also increases the standard ride height by 10mm, to 195mm.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

