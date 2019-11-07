Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026

Racking up mega miles? These are the long-range EVs to go for

By:Shane Wilkinson
3 Oct 2025
Longest-range electric cars - header image11

​​​​Electric car batteries are bigger and better than ever, allowing the longest-range electric cars to cover hundreds of miles with ease. If you’re planning to do some serious distance in your new EV, we’ll make your search easier with this list of the longest ranges offered by electric cars that you can buy in the UK. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The figures shown below are all derived from the official WLTP efficiency test, which is designed to be more representative of the range drivers will actually achieve in the real world than the old NEDC test. While the actual real word range of these EVs will depend on a variety of factors including driving style, road conditions and ambient temperature, the figures are a good guide to what you can expect. 

Compare the longest-range electric cars in the UK

Ranking for length of range ModelPrices fromMaximum WLTP combined range
1BMW iX3£58,800493 miles
2Mercedes CLA£45,600484 miles
3Mercedes EQS£99,900481 miles
4DS No.8£50,800466 miles
5Tesla Model 3£40,000466 miles
6Audi A6 e-tron£63,300463 miles
7Mercedes GLC£70,000443 miles
8Polestar 3£70,000438 miles
9Peugeot E-3008£46,100435 miles
10Volkswagen ID.7£51,000433 miles

Below you’ll find the top 10 longest-range electric cars that you can currently buy in the UK, along with our expert road testers’ verdicts on every model. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

1. BMW iX3 - 493 miles

New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static 11
  • Variant: iX3 xDrive50
  • Prices from £58,800

While Mercedes enjoyed sitting in first place on this list for quite a long time, we all knew that the other big German exec brands would respond sooner or later. The new BMW iX3 is now the star of the show, with a considerable WLTP combined range of up to 493 miles from its chunky 108.7kWh battery pack. There’s even talk of a super-efficient 600-mile rear-wheel drive variant in the not-too-distant future.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as upping the brand’s EV game, the new iX3 also marks the debut of the Neue Klasse approach to design and engineering. As well as the distinctive design language, this also includes an 800-volt architecture beneath, which allows for seriously quick rapid charging at a rate of up to 400kW. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re pleased to report that this is still very much a BMW, though. While we’re yet to drive the production car in the UK, our preview drive in an early prototype was more than enough to impress. This two-tonne SUV felt respectably balanced in corners, with direct steering providing a healthy dose of driver enjoyment. 463bhp and 645Nm of torque is more than enough for a spirited B-road blast, too

.

Latest BMW iX3 deals

2. Mercedes CLA - 484 miles

Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology - front11
  • Variant: CLA 250+ EQ Tech Sport Edition
  • Prices from £45,600

While many of Mercedes’ EVs have asked for many thousands of pounds in return for many hundreds of miles, the new Mercedes CLA is far more sensibly priced. The CLA is also a bit more compact than many of its zero-emission siblings, and acts as something of a replacement for the outgoing A-Class. In other words, this is easily one of the most accessible electric cars to wear the three-pointed star, even if it is a bit awkward to look at.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As is often the case, Mercedes has focused on comfort rather than driver engagement here, and rather than throwing you back into your seat whenever you go near the throttle, the CLA accelerates in a brisk yet calm manner. The silent powertrain contributes towards an excellent level of overall refinement, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the CLA offers its fair share of high quality materials and technology, which feels like a welcome return to form for the brand. However, we do have bad news for technophobes as the vast majority of the dashboard is dominated by twin 14- and 10.25-inch screens. If you’re willing to embrace touchscreen tech, our testers did find Merc’s software to be highly responsive and easy to fathom

.

3. Mercedes EQS - 481 miles

Mercedes EQS - front11
  • Variant: EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium 
  • Prices from £113,000

At one point, the Mercedes EQS was the longest-range EV you could buy in the UK. While it no longer holds this title, Merc’s zero-emissions alternative to the S-Class is still an undeniably comfy mile muncher. 

The EQS’s headline range is thanks to a gigantic 107.8kWh battery pack and a very low coefficient of drag, so it’s slippery through the air and therefore efficient at speed. The high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 version trades range for speed – with a staggering amount of power on tap, 0-62mph takes less than four seconds, but its range drops to 348 miles at best.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In our minds, however, the EQS should be all about luxury, and it feels as though Mercedes has held back in this area so it doesn’t step on the toes of the superb S-Class. The BMW i7 trumps the EQS when it comes to accommodation, tech and quality. The Hyperscreen infotainment display that virtually covers the entire dashboard is admittedly quite impressive, and works fairly smoothly in practice, but you need to jack up the driver’s seat to an SUV-style height just to see over the high dashboard properly

.

=4. DS No.8 - 466 miles

DS No8 - front11
  • Variant: No.8 Long Range
  • Prices from £50,800
Advertisement - Article continues below

While it’s been desperate to escape the shadow of its sister brand Citroen, DS hasn’t quite managed to take off as a major player in the UK. However, the DS No.8 feels like a big step in a new direction. It’s still a niche car, but our road testers couldn’t help but be swayed by its charms during testing, not to mention a long list of technical plus points. It’ll be that claimed battery range of 466 miles that’ll catch most potential buyers’ attention, though.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the decades, it’s that French luxury cars often set a very standard for ride comfort, and the DS No.8 lives up to this tradition. Higher-spec models are fitted with road-scanning technology which feeds back to a set of adaptive dampers to prepare for incoming imperfections in the road — a system that’ll undoubtedly be working hard in the UK.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The DS No.8 keeps its mass well under control, too, so the whole ride feels composed even when faced with a large bend. It’s no sports car, but it is a fully-fledged French luxobarge that’s deserving of your attention

.

=4. Tesla Model 3 - 466 miles

Tesla Model 3 - front tracking11
  • Model: Model 3 Long Range RWD
  • Prices from £40,000
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Tesla Model 3 has been a stalwart of the electric executive car market for several years, but its rivals were starting to creep ahead when it came to maximum battery range. Not to be outdone, Tesla responded with the Model 3 Long Range RWD, and this variant can cover up to 466 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.

The Model 3 has also proved itself to be highly efficient in the real world during our own testing. Access to all Tesla Superchargers is another perk of ownership, and will be particularly appealing for those who cover lots of motorway miles.

There’s plenty of the brand’s signature tech to be found on-board the Model 3, too, with the facelifted car featuring a 15.4-inch touchscreen, acoustic glass, quieter tyres and sound-deadening materials, which all help towards improving refinement. The performance on offer is also as mind-boggling as ever

Latest Tesla Model 3 deals

5. Audi A6 e-tron - 463 miles

Audi A6 e-tron - main image11
  • Model: A6 e-tron Sportback Performance
  • Prices from £63,300
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It took a fair while for Audi to make its debut in the electric executive car market, but it would seem that this was time well spent because the Audi A6 e-tron is a very appealing package. As well as the option of that headline 463-mile claimed range, the A6 e-tron Performance offers a healthy dose of performance, too. If you’re in a particular hurry, the 0-62mph sprint is dealt with in 5.4 seconds thanks to 374bhp and 565Nm of torque.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, it’s not all about speed. Being an executive saloon, the A6 e-tron is indeed a comfortable EV to rack up motorway miles in. Inside, the cabin feels very well put together, and the on-board technology is some of the best we’ve seen on the current market. Watch out for fingerprints, though, because there’s quite a lot of glossy black plastic around. If you’re a fan of driving to the tip, you can also opt for the A6 Avant e-tron estate car, but this does mean a slightly reduced battery range

.

Latest Audi A6 e-tron deals

6. Mercedes GLC - 443 miles

Mercedes GLC - front action11
  • Model: GLC with EQ Technology
  • Prices from £70,000

The new Mercedes GLC is the latest Merc SUV to embrace electric power, and you’ll soon see this one coming as it wears an enormous illuminated grille at the front. If that’s not big and bright enough for you, this car also carries one of the largest interior screens of the business at a whopping 39.1 inches. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Subtle it is not, but this is an important car for Mercedes as the previous GLC was one of its top-sellers. Therefore, this EV does get a lot of the sensible bits right; it’s spacious inside, crammed full of up-to-date technology and can be rapid-charged at speeds of up to 330kW

7. Polestar 3 - 438 miles

Polestar 3 - front corner tracking11
  • Model: 3 Long range Single motor
  • Prices from £70,000
Advertisement - Article continues below

It may be a bulky, 2.5-tonne SUV but the Polestar 3 can still manage an official 438 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. What’s more, the model that achieves this figure is actually the cheapest Single Motor variant – although it’ll still set you back by a handsome £70,000.

If you can afford it, the Polestar 3 is pretty enjoyable to drive and it should be able to cope with the challenges of family life (although the 484-litre boot is a bit stingy). There’s also a lot of technology within the smartly designed cabin, although we found the lack of physical buttons to be rather frustrating at times during testing

.

8. Peugeot E-3008 - 435 miles

Peugeot E-3008 UK - front11
  • Model: E-3008 Long Range
  • Prices from £46,100

More and more brands are selling cars with ranges that break the 400-mile mark, and Peugeot’s stylish E-3008 SUV is offering a maximum of 435 miles in order to prove that it’s far more than just a looker.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This distance comes courtesy of the larger 98kWh battery pack in the Long Range variant, although you’ll have to pay over £2,500 in order for the upgrade over the smaller 73kWh unit. Peugeot has taken steps to make its cars feel a bit more upmarket in recent years, so the E-3008 is loaded with tech and high-quality materials. We just wish that it was a bit better to drive, because the suspension set-up felt surprisingly firm during testing

.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Peugeot E-3008 deals

9. Volkswagen ID.7 - 433 miles

Volkswagen ID.7 - front tracking11
  • Variant: ID.7 Pro S Match
  • Prices from £51,000

VW took a while to launch its entry in the competitive executive EV market, but the Volkswagen ID.7 sees off the likes of Polestar, BMW and even Tesla in the battery-range stakes.

To get this official 436-mile range, you’ll need the ID.7 Pro S model with its 86kWh battery pack. Alternatively, the entry-level Pro still claims an impressive 381 miles from its slightly smaller 77kWh unit.

The VW ID.7 is also one of the most practical cars in this sector thanks to its spacious cabin, 532-litre boot and useful touches, such as a variable-height boot floor. If you need even more space but don’t fancy the idea of an SUV, there’s always the option of the ID.7 Tourer estate car.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Volkswagen ID.7 deals

How much EV battery range do you actually need?

​Electric cars have evolved at an extraordinary rate over the past decade or so, and there’s no better illustration of that progress than remembering the original Nissan Leaf from 2011 could cover just 109 miles before it ran out of juice. That meant you couldn’t drive it from London to Birmingham without desperately searching for a plug socket at least once. But these days the longest-range electric cars can cross entire countries and still have charge to spare.

Most people don’t need a car with a 400 or even 300-mile range if they have a short commute or can charge up at home whenever they need to, but there’s no denying range anxiety will be a factor in some potential electric car buyers’ choice. A long range means drivers can tackle long journeys without needing to stop, while for others it simply means they don’t have to remember to charge their car as regularly.

A long range can also just be a perk of having one of the very latest EVs in high-spec guise with a big battery, but we’d always advise buyers to think carefully about the amount of range they need rather than simply going for as much as they can afford. Generally speaking, big range means a big battery, which bumps up the weight of the car and the price. If you can live quite comfortably with a cheap electric car that has a shorter range, you can save cash and may actually gain some extra efficiency thanks to the lower weight of small electric cars, such as the Dacia Spring.

Fancy a zero-emission bargain? These are the cheapest electric cars...

Long-range electric car deals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New in-stock Tesla Model 3Cash £39,990
New Tesla Model 3

Configure now

Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New in-stock Polestar 3Cash £67,910Avg. savings £2,000
New Polestar 3

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.7Cash £48,479Avg. savings £2,800
New Volkswagen Id.7

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 is still tempting, especially at this price
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 is still tempting, especially at this price

The Tesla Model 3 remains a market leader in many departments. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 3
News
3 Oct 2025
Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Updated Tesla Model 3 and Model Y gain more range in round of 2025 updates

In a win for common sense Tesla has substituted buttons for a proper indicator stalk
News
3 Oct 2025
Safest cars for sale in the UK 2025/2026
Safest cars - header image

Safest cars for sale in the UK 2025/2026

These are the cars that have aced Euro NCAP’s safety testing
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Polestar 3 is faster, smarter and more powerful!
Updated Polestar 3 MY26 - front 3/4

Polestar 3 is faster, smarter and more powerful!

Polestar 3 gets 350kW charging, a 670bhp Performance model, and a huge jump in onboard tech processing power
News
2 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
Plush new Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate range-topper priced under £26k
New Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate front 3/4

Plush new Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate range-topper priced under £26k

It’s faster and comes with more kit, but the Frontera Electric Ultimate has a little less range
News
1 Oct 2025
New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable
Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable

Family-friendly SUV successfully majors on traditional Citroen strong points of comfort and value
Road tests
1 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content