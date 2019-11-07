Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026
Racking up mega miles? These are the long-range EVs to go for
Electric car batteries are bigger and better than ever, allowing the longest-range electric cars to cover hundreds of miles with ease. If you’re planning to do some serious distance in your new EV, we’ll make your search easier with this list of the longest ranges offered by electric cars that you can buy in the UK.
The figures shown below are all derived from the official WLTP efficiency test, which is designed to be more representative of the range drivers will actually achieve in the real world than the old NEDC test. While the actual real word range of these EVs will depend on a variety of factors including driving style, road conditions and ambient temperature, the figures are a good guide to what you can expect.
Compare the longest-range electric cars in the UK
|Ranking for length of range
|Model
|Prices from
|Maximum WLTP combined range
|1
|BMW iX3
|£58,800
|493 miles
|2
|Mercedes CLA
|£45,600
|484 miles
|3
|Mercedes EQS
|£99,900
|481 miles
|4
|DS No.8
|£50,800
|466 miles
|5
|Tesla Model 3
|£40,000
|466 miles
|6
|Audi A6 e-tron
|£63,300
|463 miles
|7
|Mercedes GLC
|£70,000
|443 miles
|8
|Polestar 3
|£70,000
|438 miles
|9
|Peugeot E-3008
|£46,100
|435 miles
|10
|Volkswagen ID.7
|£51,000
|433 miles
Below you’ll find the top 10 longest-range electric cars that you can currently buy in the UK, along with our expert road testers’ verdicts on every model. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model
1. BMW iX3 - 493 miles
- Variant: iX3 xDrive50
- Prices from £58,800
While Mercedes enjoyed sitting in first place on this list for quite a long time, we all knew that the other big German exec brands would respond sooner or later. The new BMW iX3 is now the star of the show, with a considerable WLTP combined range of up to 493 miles from its chunky 108.7kWh battery pack. There’s even talk of a super-efficient 600-mile rear-wheel drive variant in the not-too-distant future.
As well as upping the brand’s EV game, the new iX3 also marks the debut of the Neue Klasse approach to design and engineering. As well as the distinctive design language, this also includes an 800-volt architecture beneath, which allows for seriously quick rapid charging at a rate of up to 400kW.
We’re pleased to report that this is still very much a BMW, though. While we’re yet to drive the production car in the UK, our preview drive in an early prototype was more than enough to impress. This two-tonne SUV felt respectably balanced in corners, with direct steering providing a healthy dose of driver enjoyment. 463bhp and 645Nm of torque is more than enough for a spirited B-road blast, too
2. Mercedes CLA - 484 miles
- Variant: CLA 250+ EQ Tech Sport Edition
- Prices from £45,600
While many of Mercedes’ EVs have asked for many thousands of pounds in return for many hundreds of miles, the new Mercedes CLA is far more sensibly priced. The CLA is also a bit more compact than many of its zero-emission siblings, and acts as something of a replacement for the outgoing A-Class. In other words, this is easily one of the most accessible electric cars to wear the three-pointed star, even if it is a bit awkward to look at.
As is often the case, Mercedes has focused on comfort rather than driver engagement here, and rather than throwing you back into your seat whenever you go near the throttle, the CLA accelerates in a brisk yet calm manner. The silent powertrain contributes towards an excellent level of overall refinement, too.
Inside, the CLA offers its fair share of high quality materials and technology, which feels like a welcome return to form for the brand. However, we do have bad news for technophobes as the vast majority of the dashboard is dominated by twin 14- and 10.25-inch screens. If you’re willing to embrace touchscreen tech, our testers did find Merc’s software to be highly responsive and easy to fathom
3. Mercedes EQS - 481 miles
- Variant: EQS 450+ AMG Line Premium
- Prices from £113,000
At one point, the Mercedes EQS was the longest-range EV you could buy in the UK. While it no longer holds this title, Merc’s zero-emissions alternative to the S-Class is still an undeniably comfy mile muncher.
The EQS’s headline range is thanks to a gigantic 107.8kWh battery pack and a very low coefficient of drag, so it’s slippery through the air and therefore efficient at speed. The high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 version trades range for speed – with a staggering amount of power on tap, 0-62mph takes less than four seconds, but its range drops to 348 miles at best.
In our minds, however, the EQS should be all about luxury, and it feels as though Mercedes has held back in this area so it doesn’t step on the toes of the superb S-Class. The BMW i7 trumps the EQS when it comes to accommodation, tech and quality. The Hyperscreen infotainment display that virtually covers the entire dashboard is admittedly quite impressive, and works fairly smoothly in practice, but you need to jack up the driver’s seat to an SUV-style height just to see over the high dashboard properly
=4. DS No.8 - 466 miles
- Variant: No.8 Long Range
- Prices from £50,800
While it’s been desperate to escape the shadow of its sister brand Citroen, DS hasn’t quite managed to take off as a major player in the UK. However, the DS No.8 feels like a big step in a new direction. It’s still a niche car, but our road testers couldn’t help but be swayed by its charms during testing, not to mention a long list of technical plus points. It’ll be that claimed battery range of 466 miles that’ll catch most potential buyers’ attention, though.
If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the decades, it’s that French luxury cars often set a very standard for ride comfort, and the DS No.8 lives up to this tradition. Higher-spec models are fitted with road-scanning technology which feeds back to a set of adaptive dampers to prepare for incoming imperfections in the road — a system that’ll undoubtedly be working hard in the UK.
The DS No.8 keeps its mass well under control, too, so the whole ride feels composed even when faced with a large bend. It’s no sports car, but it is a fully-fledged French luxobarge that’s deserving of your attention
=4. Tesla Model 3 - 466 miles
- Model: Model 3 Long Range RWD
- Prices from £40,000
The Tesla Model 3 has been a stalwart of the electric executive car market for several years, but its rivals were starting to creep ahead when it came to maximum battery range. Not to be outdone, Tesla responded with the Model 3 Long Range RWD, and this variant can cover up to 466 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
The Model 3 has also proved itself to be highly efficient in the real world during our own testing. Access to all Tesla Superchargers is another perk of ownership, and will be particularly appealing for those who cover lots of motorway miles.
There’s plenty of the brand’s signature tech to be found on-board the Model 3, too, with the facelifted car featuring a 15.4-inch touchscreen, acoustic glass, quieter tyres and sound-deadening materials, which all help towards improving refinement. The performance on offer is also as mind-boggling as ever
5. Audi A6 e-tron - 463 miles
- Model: A6 e-tron Sportback Performance
- Prices from £63,300
It took a fair while for Audi to make its debut in the electric executive car market, but it would seem that this was time well spent because the Audi A6 e-tron is a very appealing package. As well as the option of that headline 463-mile claimed range, the A6 e-tron Performance offers a healthy dose of performance, too. If you’re in a particular hurry, the 0-62mph sprint is dealt with in 5.4 seconds thanks to 374bhp and 565Nm of torque.
Of course, it’s not all about speed. Being an executive saloon, the A6 e-tron is indeed a comfortable EV to rack up motorway miles in. Inside, the cabin feels very well put together, and the on-board technology is some of the best we’ve seen on the current market. Watch out for fingerprints, though, because there’s quite a lot of glossy black plastic around. If you’re a fan of driving to the tip, you can also opt for the A6 Avant e-tron estate car, but this does mean a slightly reduced battery range
6. Mercedes GLC - 443 miles
- Model: GLC with EQ Technology
- Prices from £70,000
The new Mercedes GLC is the latest Merc SUV to embrace electric power, and you’ll soon see this one coming as it wears an enormous illuminated grille at the front. If that’s not big and bright enough for you, this car also carries one of the largest interior screens of the business at a whopping 39.1 inches.
Subtle it is not, but this is an important car for Mercedes as the previous GLC was one of its top-sellers. Therefore, this EV does get a lot of the sensible bits right; it’s spacious inside, crammed full of up-to-date technology and can be rapid-charged at speeds of up to 330kW
7. Polestar 3 - 438 miles
- Model: 3 Long range Single motor
- Prices from £70,000
It may be a bulky, 2.5-tonne SUV but the Polestar 3 can still manage an official 438 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. What’s more, the model that achieves this figure is actually the cheapest Single Motor variant – although it’ll still set you back by a handsome £70,000.
If you can afford it, the Polestar 3 is pretty enjoyable to drive and it should be able to cope with the challenges of family life (although the 484-litre boot is a bit stingy). There’s also a lot of technology within the smartly designed cabin, although we found the lack of physical buttons to be rather frustrating at times during testing
8. Peugeot E-3008 - 435 miles
- Model: E-3008 Long Range
- Prices from £46,100
More and more brands are selling cars with ranges that break the 400-mile mark, and Peugeot’s stylish E-3008 SUV is offering a maximum of 435 miles in order to prove that it’s far more than just a looker.
This distance comes courtesy of the larger 98kWh battery pack in the Long Range variant, although you’ll have to pay over £2,500 in order for the upgrade over the smaller 73kWh unit. Peugeot has taken steps to make its cars feel a bit more upmarket in recent years, so the E-3008 is loaded with tech and high-quality materials. We just wish that it was a bit better to drive, because the suspension set-up felt surprisingly firm during testing
9. Volkswagen ID.7 - 433 miles
- Variant: ID.7 Pro S Match
- Prices from £51,000
VW took a while to launch its entry in the competitive executive EV market, but the Volkswagen ID.7 sees off the likes of Polestar, BMW and even Tesla in the battery-range stakes.
To get this official 436-mile range, you’ll need the ID.7 Pro S model with its 86kWh battery pack. Alternatively, the entry-level Pro still claims an impressive 381 miles from its slightly smaller 77kWh unit.
The VW ID.7 is also one of the most practical cars in this sector thanks to its spacious cabin, 532-litre boot and useful touches, such as a variable-height boot floor. If you need even more space but don’t fancy the idea of an SUV, there’s always the option of the ID.7 Tourer estate car.
How much EV battery range do you actually need?
Electric cars have evolved at an extraordinary rate over the past decade or so, and there’s no better illustration of that progress than remembering the original Nissan Leaf from 2011 could cover just 109 miles before it ran out of juice. That meant you couldn’t drive it from London to Birmingham without desperately searching for a plug socket at least once. But these days the longest-range electric cars can cross entire countries and still have charge to spare.
Most people don’t need a car with a 400 or even 300-mile range if they have a short commute or can charge up at home whenever they need to, but there’s no denying range anxiety will be a factor in some potential electric car buyers’ choice. A long range means drivers can tackle long journeys without needing to stop, while for others it simply means they don’t have to remember to charge their car as regularly.
A long range can also just be a perk of having one of the very latest EVs in high-spec guise with a big battery, but we’d always advise buyers to think carefully about the amount of range they need rather than simply going for as much as they can afford. Generally speaking, big range means a big battery, which bumps up the weight of the car and the price. If you can live quite comfortably with a cheap electric car that has a shorter range, you can save cash and may actually gain some extra efficiency thanks to the lower weight of small electric cars, such as the Dacia Spring.
