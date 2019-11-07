​​​​Electric car batteries are bigger and better than ever, allowing the longest-range electric cars to cover hundreds of miles with ease. If you’re planning to do some serious distance in your new EV, we’ll make your search easier with this list of the longest ranges offered by electric cars that you can buy in the UK.

The figures shown below are all derived from the official WLTP efficiency test, which is designed to be more representative of the range drivers will actually achieve in the real world than the old NEDC test. While the actual real word range of these EVs will depend on a variety of factors including driving style, road conditions and ambient temperature, the figures are a good guide to what you can expect.

Compare the longest-range electric cars in the UK

Below you’ll find the top 10 longest-range electric cars that you can currently buy in the UK, along with our expert road testers’ verdicts on every model. You can also use the links in the table above to jump to a specific model

1. BMW iX3 - 493 miles

Variant: iX3 xDrive50

Prices from £58,800

While Mercedes enjoyed sitting in first place on this list for quite a long time, we all knew that the other big German exec brands would respond sooner or later. The new BMW iX3 is now the star of the show, with a considerable WLTP combined range of up to 493 miles from its chunky 108.7kWh battery pack. There’s even talk of a super-efficient 600-mile rear-wheel drive variant in the not-too-distant future.