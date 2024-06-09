New Polestar 3 SUV: range, prices and ride review

A twin-motor arrangement lifts the output further by providing an electric motor on each axle to deliver four-wheel drive, with outputs of 536bhp/740Nm for the Dual Motor contributing to a rapid 4.5-second 0-62mph time, while the Performance turns the wick up to eleven with a massive 670bhp/870Nm. That’s enough to get the 3 to 62mph from rest in 3.8 seconds. Top speed for both four-wheel drive models is 140mph.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Polestar 3 Rear Motor 329bhp 6.3sec 130mph Polestar 3 Dual Motor 536bhp 4.5sec 140mph Polestar 3 Performance 670bhp 3.8sec 140mph

Town driving, visibility and parking

Compared with some EV rivals, the Polestar has limited scope for adjusting its brake regeneration. The choices come down to one-pedal driving, gentle recuperation and full coasting. You can’t make any adjustments on the fly, however, because the settings are adjusted via the touchscreen – we’d much prefer steering wheel paddles to tweak the levels easily. We also found that in one-pedal mode, the deceleration could become sudden and tricky to modulate. The switch between mechanical and regenerative braking isn’t as smooth as in an Audi Q6 e-tron, for example.

The Polestar 3’s air-suspension system (standard on Dual Motor and Performance models) can be raised at low speeds, and while it doesn’t transform the car into an off-roader, it comes in handy when dealing with rougher roads. At 11.8 metres, the Polestar’s turning circle is reasonable for a long car, but the likes of the Mercedes EQE SUV and BMW iX are better, courtesy of their four-wheel steering systems.

Country road driving and handling

For a car of this size, the Polestar 3’s body control is impressive. While it can’t quite contain side-to-side movements at speed on bumpy roads, the ride is composed for the most part and body roll is well contained. The three suspension settings adjust the levels of stiffness; the Firm setting lives up to its name by producing a bit of jiggle, so we preferred to leave the car in Standard or Nimble, which weren’t vastly different from each other in terms of comfort or handling. The steering is light, quick, but not loaded with feel. However, it's accurate enough and feels well matched to the chassis.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

High-speed refinement is impressive, with a touch less road noise from the tyres than you’ll find in an Audi Q6 e-tron, but slightly more than you’ll get from the refined BMW iX. Ride comfort and stability are impressive at speed.