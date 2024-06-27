Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Polestar 3 line-up boosted by single-motor model

New, rear-drive Polestar 3 slashes SUV’s price by £6,000, and is now the most efficient model in the range

by: John McIlroy
27 Jun 2024
Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor - front tracking6

The first UK-bound Polestar 3 hasn’t even been delivered, but already the brand is bolstering its line-up with new variants. Rumoured during our first drive of the car earlier this month, a new single motor model has now been confirmed.

Following the naming convention of the smaller Polestar 2, the new entry-level car will be badged Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor. The maker is quoting a 403-mile range, and a starting price of £69,900 – exactly £6,000 less than the Dual Motor car.

Speaking about the new Single Motor 3, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO said: “With the Long Range Single Motor we offer consumers a new entry-point for our flagship electric SUV. The rear-wheel drive configuration fits with our performance focused driving dynamics that make the car stand out in the luxury SUV sector”.

Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor - rear tracking6

That rear-mounted motor develops 295bhp and 490Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 7.8 seconds. Polestar claims stopping power is “equally important” and as such, has fitted the base car with the same Brembo braking system as found elsewhere in the Polestar 3 range.

The car gets an identical 111kWh battery pack as fitted to the Dual Motor model, and the same 250kW peak charging speed. This, Polestar claims, means the car is good for a 30-minute 10-80 per cent top-up time.

Alongside the new single-motor model, Polestar has introduced some model year tweaks, bringing “greater customisation thanks to the single option and pack structure”. The Polestar 3 is now available in six exterior colours and with five interior themes, plus buyers get a choice of four wheel options; a 21-inch alloy is available as part of the new Pro Pack.

Polestar’s Pilot Pack with LiDAR is also now available to order with the Long Range Single Motor variant, with the maker claiming “even greater levels of safety and convenience”. 

The Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is available to order now, alongside both the Long Range Dual Motor and Performance Pack cars – the latter priced at £81,500.

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

