Polestar 3 beats Tesla to become the safest car for kids

The Polestar 3 electric SUV has, in the words of car safety experts Euro NCAP, “set a new standard for child safety” after scoring top marks in its official crash tests, beating the likes of Tesla in the process.

In Euro NCAP’s latest batch of testing, the Polestar 3 was given the full five-star safety rating, but of particular note was its impressive 93 per cent score for child occupant safety – the highest achieved in the past nine years, and higher than the 87 per cent reached by the Tesla Model Y.

Such a lofty rating is thanks to what Euro NCAP describes as “good side and rear protection”, as well as a feature that shows the active status of the front airbag whenever it detects that there is a child seat fitted. The icing on the cake is a system that will prevent the driver from locking the car if they leave a child alone inside.

The programme director at Euro NCAP, Dr. Aled Williams, said the Polestar’s performance was “tantalisingly close to a perfect score and shows how a commitment to the safety of all occupants can pay off in providing outstanding protection in the event of an accident.