BYD Sealion 7 review

Is the BYD Sealion 7 a good car?

A premium price tag does not correlate to a premium product in the case of the new BYD Sealion 7. On the surface, it appears well built, spacious and comes with an impressive powertrain, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the chassis, refinement and general dynamic capability. At this price point, and against similarly priced rivals such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Skoda Enyaq, there are precious few places for it to hide.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupé-SUV Powertrain(s) 1x/2x e-motor, 82.5/91.3kWh battery Safety N/A Warranty 6 yrs/93,750 miles

How much does the BYD Sealion 7 cost?

Chinese manufacturing giant BYD has quite some momentum behind it thanks to rapidly growing sales of its electric cars across the world. But things are now getting serious as it moves into building bigger, more sophisticated models that need to sell on capability and desirability, rather than just an attractive price point. Next up is the Sealion 7, a sporting fastback SUV with lots of rivals that aims to sell on desirability as much as outright ability.

UK pricing has yet to be set in stone, but we do know that the entry-level single-motor Comfort model will get things under way at just over £45,000, rising to just under £50,000 for the dual-motor variant. The price of the top-spec dual-motor Excellence, with its bigger battery, is still yet to be set, but it should come in at around £55,000. This puts it at around the same price as an equivalently-sized Kia EV6 or even the new Ford Capri. No pressure, then.

Engines, performance & drive BYD’s expertise in electric powertrains is largely evident in the impressive battery and electric motor package

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed BYD Sealion 7 Comfort 308bhp 6.7 seconds NA BYD Sealion 7 Design AWD 522bhp 4.5 seconds NA BYD Sealion 7 Excellence AWD 522bhp 4.5 seconds NA

BYD has confirmed three powertrain options for the Sealion 7, starting with the entry-level Comfort variant, which pairs a single motor with an 82.5kWh battery. This model produces 308bhp and can sprint to 62mph in 6.7 seconds. Next up is the Design AWD, which uses the same battery pack, but adds a second electric motor to produce a total of 522bhp. This drops the 0-62mph time to 4.5 seconds.