The EV6 and EV9 sit alongside the Niro EV – the e-Niro’s sharper-looking successor – and the quirky Soul EV in Kia’s electric car lineup. However, these models don’t use the E-GMP platform.

More than a few of them will sit on a bespoke electric-car architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which currently serves as the underpinnings for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 , Hyundai Ioniq 6 , Genesis GV60 , Kia EV9 and the Kia EV6.

Kia has been an important player on the electric car scene for some time already, largely thanks to the massive success of the original e-Niro . The South Korean brand plans to establish itself as an all-electric car company by 2040, and launch nine new pure-electric cars in the UK by 2027 .

The closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the slightly more practical option thanks to its boxier shape, but the EV6 feels more sporty and is better to drive. In fact, the EV6 is one of the best electric cars to drive, while the 577bhp EV6 GT adds truly rapid performance to the mix.

​Family buyers looking for a capable electric car will find the Kia EV6 easily fits the bill. Its reliable 300-plus mile range, fast-charging capability and decent standard equipment count are all combined with a sleek and stylish design that’ll turn heads in Knebworth or Knightsbridge.

The EV6 is more of a sporty family crossover than a traditional SUV, but it still stands against plenty of capable competitors. Not only does it have its own sibling, the Ioniq 5, to contend with, but there are also the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Nissan Ariya, Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

This competition is already strong, but Kia also has upmarket ambitions for its EV6, which brings additional rivals like the Audi Q4 e-tron, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model Y into the mix. There’s also the EV6’s luxurious sibling, the Genesis GV60.

Every EV6 in the UK is powered by a 77.4kWh battery, but buyers are given a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. The less expensive rear-wheel drive models feature a single 226bhp electric motor, while all-wheel drive versions get an electric motor on each axle, which, combined, puts out 321bhp. The EV6 has a maximum range of 328 miles in rear-drive form, but all-wheel drive versions are close behind.

Then there’s the EV6 GT model, which also gets a dual-motor setup but turns the dial up to 11, producing 577bhp and 740Nm in total. With a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds, this is the version you want if you fancy embarrassing some supercars while on the school run.

The core line-up consists of four trim levels: Air, Horizon, GT-Line and GT-Line S. There’s also the performance-focused GT, but this is technically a standalone model. Throughout the range, Kia has been generous when it comes to kit, and even the entry-level Air specification comes with 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, twin 12.3-inch curved displays, integrated sat-nav, a reversing camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

The Horizon trim arrived in line-up in 2024, adding a healthy dose of extra tech for a fairly minimal additional cost over the Air. These additions include adaptive headlights, front sensors, blind spot detection, safe exit assist, heated rear seats and an electronic tailgate.

With prices starting from around £45,000 and rising to more than £62,000, it’s worth studying the standard kit list before deciding which model is right for you. It’s also worth noting that GT-Line and GT-Line S models are available with a heat pump, which heats the cabin more efficiently in colder months and uses less electricity from the battery, preserving range.

Frequently Asked Questions Is the Kia EV6 a good car? Yes, the Kia EV6 is a capable electric family car that offers sporty driving experience, sharp looks and strong levels of standard kit. What is the real-world range of the Kia EV6? When we tested the rear-wheel drive EV6, we averaged 3.9 miles per kWh across town and motorway driving, which equates to a real-world range of 302 miles. How fast can you charge a Kia EV6? The Kia EV6 has a maximum charging speed of 240kW, and if you plug any EV6 into a 350kW ultra-rapid charger, a 10 to 80 top-up takes just 18 minutes. How long is Kia’s warranty? Every Kia is covered by a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty – one of the longest any carmaker offers.

For an alternative review of the Kia EV6, visit our sister site drivingelectric.com...