New Kia EV6 and Niro EV ‘Horizon’ special editions are on the horizon

Kia’s new ‘Horizon’ specification is available on EV6 and Niro EV from today, with first the examples set to arrive with customers in January 2024

by: Ellis Hyde
14 Dec 2023
Kia EV6 and Kia Niro EV Horizon5

The Kia EV6 and Kia Niro EV are two of our favourite electric cars on sale at the moment, as both offer oodles of tech and practicality in sharp looking packages. Kia has now sweetened the deal by launching a new ‘Horizon’ specification that adds extra luxuries for an almost imperceptible increase in either car’s base price.  

The Kia EV6 ‘Horizon’ is priced at £45,995 – a mere £750 more than the entry-level ‘Air’ model it sits above. In return, the ‘Horizon’ edition adds LED headlights with adaptive beams, front parking sensors, heated rear seats and a wireless phone charger to the EV6’s standard kit list that already includes 19-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 12.3-inch touchscreen, reversing camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Also included in the price is premium paint, which Kia normally charges £675 for. Although the EV6 ‘Horizon’ is only available in a choice of three finishes: Midnight Black, Interstellar Grey, or a new addition, Gravity Blue.

The EV6 ‘Horizon’ is offered exclusively with a 225bhp rear-wheel drive powertrain that boasts a range of up to 328 miles thanks to a 77.4kWh battery pack.

Meanwhile, the Kia Niro EV ‘Horizon’ comes in at £37,995 – just £700 more than the base model that already features a reversing camera, smart cruise control with stop and go functionality, dual 10.25-inch displays, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. For the extra money, the ‘Horizon’ edition adds heated front seats and steering wheel, front parking sensors, a wireless charging pad, black artificial leather upholstery and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities, which allow you to power devices like a laptop using the car’s battery. 

Kia EV6 Horizon rear5

Once again, buyers have a choice of three premium paint colours: Mineral Blue, Interstellar Grey or Midnight Black, all paired with gloss black body cladding and a set of 17-inch rims. 

Like the rest of the Kia Niro EV line-up, power comes from a 64.8kWh battery which gives the Niro EV ‘Horizon’ a 285-mile range, while its 201bhp e-motor drives the front wheels. 

Kia’s electric car line-up, which already includes the EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV and flagship EV9 seven-seater, will expand rapidly over the next few years. The Korean brand intends to launch 15 EVs worldwide by 2027, with the next addition being a chunky crossover called the EV3 that’s arriving next year. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

