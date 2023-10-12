New Kia EV3 to be unveiled in summer 2024

At Kia’s ‘EV Day’ last year we were treated to a slew of new all-electric concept cars - including the Kia EV3 Concept. Now we can confirm the production-ready Kia EV3 will be revealed in the third quarter of 2024.

The announcement was made during Kia’s annual Investor Day, which laid out further details on other all-electric vehicles such as the EV4, EV5 and EV2. The EV3 will be the first of this group, following on from the EV6, EV5 and EV9.

Like the EV9 Concept and EV5 Concept, this Kia EV3 Concept is close to production-ready. The EV3 Concept borrows plenty of the angular design themes also seen on the EV9 and EV5 and the interior takes on a radically minimalist approach.

No technical details have been announced for the Kia EV3 yet but it should utilise Hyundai-Kia Group’s E-GMP platform already seen on the EV6. The EV6 will receive a mid-life refresh later in 2024, which could see an 82kWh battery added to its line up (the same unit used in the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 sibling). This battery could then find its way into the EV3, perhaps alongside the existing 58kWh and 77.4kWh batteries already found in the EV6.