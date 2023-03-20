After being on sale in China for nearly two years, the new Kia EV5 is finally making its way to our shores, and the fully electric family SUV is focused on delivering serious bang for your buck in order to top its key rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Tesla Model Y.

As you may have guessed from its name, the EV5 will bridge the gap in Kia’s pure-electric range between the award-winning Kia EV3 compact SUV, and the Kia EV9 flagship seven-seater. It will also act as the all-electric alternative to the best-selling, recently refreshed Kia Sportage, because the two mid-size SUVs are very similar in size.

Orders will open later this year, with prices expected to start from a little over £38,000, which is less than a lot of its competition. For instance, the entry-level Enyaq, Explorer and Nissan Ariya start from around £39,000, while the cheapest Model Y costs nearly £45,000.

Yet simply being cheaper than the competition isn’t what’s impressive about the EV5’s price; it’s the fact that every model will feature a whopping 81.4kWh battery that Kia says will provide up to 329 miles of range. That’s about 100 miles more than the base Explorer is good for. It’s also not too far off bigger-battery versions of its key rivals, such as the Enyaq, which can cover up to 359 miles at most.