The Ariya is similar in size to the X-Trail, and it combines family car practicality with the eco-friendliness of all-electric power. It benefits from a significant step up in quality over other models in Nissan’s lineup, too, so much so that we awarded the Ariya our Car of the Year title for 2022.

Every model in Nissan’s passenger car range now includes some form of electrification: the smaller Juke crossover features both mild and full-hybrid set-ups, and Nissan’s innovative e-Power petrol/electric system drives the Qashqai and X-Trail .

Nissan has an established reputation for producing capable family SUVs, while the success of its Leaf all-electric family hatchback , launched in 2010 and now in its second generation, demonstrates the Japanese manufacturer’s commitment to battery technology.

The Ariya is great to drive for a mid-size SUV , while decent practicality, refinement and a premium cabin add to the appeal further. Pricing is also competitive compared to its close EV rivals, although overall efficiency lags ever so slightly behind the best in class. That aside, the Nissan Ariya is a fantastic choice we wholeheartedly recommend.

The ​ Nissan Ariya is a stellar effort from the Japanese brand. Its all-electric family SUV boasts a breadth of capability and excellent quality that will come as a welcome surprise to buyers. It stands head and shoulders above any other model in Nissan ’s current line-up.

Nissan’s electric SUV faced steady competition upon its arrival, and the market has continued to grow since then. From day one, it has faced cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4, and now the Ariya has even more fierce rivals to contend with, including the Tesla Model Y and Toyota bZ4X.

The Ariya is based on the CMF-EV platform, which also underpins the Renault Megane E-Tech. Two battery options are available in the Ariya: a 63kWh model with a range of about 250 miles or a larger 87kWh unit with a claimed maximum range of 329 miles. Both of these versions are front-wheel drive.

If you’re after the extra reassurance of four-wheel drive, then you’re in luck. The top-of-the-range Ariya e-4ORCE uses a dual-motor set-up to drive all four wheels and deliver 389bhp. This version also features an 87kWh battery. However, the extra performance on offer and weight penalty of the four-wheel drive system means overall range takes a small hit, with Nissan claiming you’ll be able to cover around 310 miles before needing to recharge.

When it comes to trim levels, things are kept relatively simple, with three core options to choose from: Engage, Advance and Evolve. The standard equipment level is generous, and a small selection of option packs is available. At the very top of the range sits the Evolve+, but this is only available with the e-4ORCE powertrain.

Nissan Ariya long-term test

Our head of digital content, Steve Walker, is living with the Nissan Ariya as part of our long-term fleet. So far he’s been reminded of why we named it our 2022 Car of the Year, as it’s proving to be a sturdy yet upmarket-feeling family car. The infotainment system, however, isn’t quite as well laid out or responsive as he would have liked.

The Ariya’s Efficiency during the colder months hasn’t been particularly impressive, either, as Steve has only seen an average 3.0 miles per kWh. It may feel like a premium model, but Nissan’s SUV is also priced like one, too. Our dual-motor e-4ORCE Evolve variant costs a whopping £57,580 including options. You can read the full long term test here…