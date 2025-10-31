Car Deal of the Day: No tricks here… a Nissan Ariya for just £242 a month is a Halloween treat

Well-specced Advance trim with £1,295 Sky Pack

329-mile range; efficient heat pump included

Only £241.88 a month

A former Auto Express Car of the Year could be yours for the princely sum of £242 a month through our Buy A Car service – but, you’d better hurry, because at this price, the deal won’t be around for long.

We’ve long rated the Nissan Ariya’s blend of stylish design, comfort, upmarket feel and decent electric range – and the good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on one.

Thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant, prices have been revised downwards thanks to most versions of the Ariya attracting a £1,500 discount under the scheme. It means that on lease, the Ariya has become extremely affordable.

This two-year deal from Leasing Options sees you taking the keys after laying out £3,251.59 as an initial payment, then it’s just £241.88 a month. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be extended to 8,000 for just under £18 extra a month.

You can save more cash if you go for the basic Advance, for £240.88 a month. But we feel our featured deal, which also throws in the £1,295 Sky Pack, is well worth the extra quid a month, because the opening panoramic roof with electric sun shade that it offers really bathes the interior in daylight.