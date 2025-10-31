Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: No tricks here… a Nissan Ariya for just £242 a month is a Halloween treat

The Ariya electric SUV offers a tempting blend of affordability and an upmarket feel. It’s our spooktacular Deal of the Day for October 31

By:Shane Wilkinson
31 Oct 2025
Nissan Ariya - main image
  • Well-specced Advance trim with £1,295 Sky Pack
  • 329-mile range; efficient heat pump included
  • Only £241.88 a month

A former Auto Express Car of the Year could be yours for the princely sum of £242 a month through our Buy A Car service – but, you’d better hurry, because at this price, the deal won’t be around for long.

We’ve long rated the Nissan Ariya’s blend of stylish design, comfort, upmarket feel and decent electric range – and the good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get your hands on one.

Thanks to the Government’s Electric Car Grant, prices have been revised downwards thanks to most versions of the Ariya attracting a £1,500 discount under the scheme. It means that on lease, the Ariya has become extremely affordable.

This two-year deal from Leasing Options sees you taking the keys after laying out £3,251.59 as an initial payment, then it’s just £241.88 a month. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be extended to 8,000 for just under £18 extra a month. 

Nissan Ariya - dashboard straight on

You can save more cash if you go for the basic Advance, for £240.88 a month. But we feel our featured deal, which also throws in the £1,295 Sky Pack, is well worth the extra quid a month, because the opening panoramic roof with electric sun shade that it offers really bathes the interior in daylight.

The Ariya comes in two battery sizes, and here you’ll be getting the larger one. At 87kWh, Nissan claims a range of 329 miles, while 130kW maximum DC charging allows a 10-to-80 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes. A heat pump comes as standard, too, making the Ariya more efficient in colder months.

The larger battery pack is paired with a 239bhp electric motor that gives sprightly performance, and while this may be a family SUV, the Ariya drives well. A supple ride further improves the on-road experience.

Advance trim brings a heated windscreen and front seats, a hands-free electric tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Ariya leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Ariya page.

Check out the Nissan Ariya deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Nissan Ariya rivals

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New in-stock Skoda EnyaqCash £33,677Avg. savings £4,458
New Skoda Enyaq

Configure now

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

