Car Deal of the Day: Get a Skoda Enyaq for £1 more than an Elroq

Refined drive; well equipped SE L trim

268-mile range

Only £232 a month – £1.09 more than an Elroq

There's a £5,450 price gap between the new Skoda Elroq and its larger brother, the Enyaq. That's a considerable heap of cash, but, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service that difference shrinks to just £1.09 a month.

That's right – you can get a Skoda Elroq SE L 60 through Leasing Options for £230.91 a month, or spend £1.09 more a month with Milease and you can get an Enyaq SE L 60. Both deals are for two years and are available right now through Auto Express.

Some buyers will prefer the Elroq's dinkier dimensions and sharper driving dynamics, but others will value the Enyaq's bigger interior and larger boot. It's horses for courses, but shows the scale of tempting deals in the marketplace that are available today.

We'd go mad and spend the extra quid for the bigger model. There's a smaller £3,084 initial payment to settle first compared to the Elroq's £3,120.91, too. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to 8,000 for just 78p more a month. Yes, 78 pence – so we'd opt for the larger limit, naturally.