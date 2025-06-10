Car Deal of the Day: Get a Skoda Enyaq for £1 more than an Elroq
Skoda’s SUVs offer different things to different buyers, but we’d be tempted to choose the Enyaq over the Elroq with this offer. The bigger model is our Deal of the Day for October 30.
- Refined drive; well equipped SE L trim
- 268-mile range
- Only £232 a month – £1.09 more than an Elroq
There's a £5,450 price gap between the new Skoda Elroq and its larger brother, the Enyaq. That's a considerable heap of cash, but, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service that difference shrinks to just £1.09 a month.
That's right – you can get a Skoda Elroq SE L 60 through Leasing Options for £230.91 a month, or spend £1.09 more a month with Milease and you can get an Enyaq SE L 60. Both deals are for two years and are available right now through Auto Express.
Some buyers will prefer the Elroq's dinkier dimensions and sharper driving dynamics, but others will value the Enyaq's bigger interior and larger boot. It's horses for courses, but shows the scale of tempting deals in the marketplace that are available today.
We'd go mad and spend the extra quid for the bigger model. There's a smaller £3,084 initial payment to settle first compared to the Elroq's £3,120.91, too. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be revised to 8,000 for just 78p more a month. Yes, 78 pence – so we'd opt for the larger limit, naturally.
SE L trim is the order of the day here, so that brings heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry with walk-away locking, a 13-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless phone charging and cooling, and an electric tailgate with hands-free opening.
This deal gets you the 60-badged model, so that's a 59kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 268 miles. A 165kW maximum charging speed gives a 10-80-per-cent top-up time of 24 minutes, while a 201bhp electric motor offers sprightly performance.
The real delight with the Enyaq, though, is its sheer refinement and easygoing nature. It's a very relaxing car to drive with comfortable suspension, and this is matched to a well made and upmarket interior.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq page.
