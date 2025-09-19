Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger Electric gives you the rugged off-road look for just £214 a month

Chunky Jeep looks in mini EV package

249-mile range

Only £213.99 a month

If you want an example of how manufacturers sharing tech can actually work, then take a look at the Jeep Avenger.

While it may have the same underpinnings as a load of other small electric SUVs, you'd hardly know thanks to its character and chunky good looks. And the good news is that you don't have to pay through the nose for this excellent baby electric SUV.

Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Jurni Leasing is offering the junior Jeep for an equally small £214 a month. Better still, it's for the range-topping trim.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this two-year deal under way is an initial payment of £2,816.88. Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, which will be enough for many EV drivers, but should you need more, an 8,000-mile limit can be arranged for just £11.31 extra a month.

The Avenger uses the same tech as sister cars including the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot E-2008, so that means a 54kWh battery and a 154bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. Jeep quotes a range of 249 miles, and most drivers should be able to achieve around 220 in everyday driving.

But while the Avenger uses shared parts, its real appeal is that it looks like a Jeep. The small SUV has a genuinely chunky look to it, and while it won't perform like a classic Jeep Wrangler off road, it has more than enough SUV street cred.

The Avenger is also a real joy to drive, thanks to its light steering and a surprisingly lofty driving position; it feels pretty agile on a country road, too.

Top-spec Summit trim brings 18-inch alloys, full LED front and rear lights, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger Electric page.

Check out the Jeep Avenger Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…