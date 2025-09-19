Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Jeep Avenger Electric gives you the rugged off-road look for just £214 a month

It may be small but the Jeep Avenger has a lot of attitude. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 29.

By:George Armitage
29 Oct 2025
Jeep Avenger Summit – front cornering
  • Chunky Jeep looks in mini EV package
  • 249-mile range
  • Only £213.99 a month 

If you want an example of how manufacturers sharing tech can actually work, then take a look at the Jeep Avenger

While it may have the same underpinnings as a load of other small electric SUVs, you'd hardly know thanks to its character and chunky good looks. And the good news is that you don't have to pay through the nose for this excellent baby electric SUV.

Thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Jurni Leasing is offering the junior Jeep for an equally small £214 a month. Better still, it's for the range-topping trim. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get this two-year deal under way is an initial payment of £2,816.88. Mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year, which will be enough for many EV drivers, but should you need more, an 8,000-mile limit can be arranged for just £11.31 extra a month.

The Avenger uses the same tech as sister cars including the Vauxhall Astra and Peugeot E-2008, so that means a 54kWh battery and a 154bhp electric motor powering the front wheels. Jeep quotes a range of 249 miles, and most drivers should be able to achieve around 220 in everyday driving. 

But while the Avenger uses shared parts, its real appeal is that it looks like a Jeep. The small SUV has a genuinely chunky look to it, and while it won't perform like a classic Jeep Wrangler off road, it has more than enough SUV street cred.

The Avenger is also a real joy to drive, thanks to its light steering and a surprisingly lofty driving position; it feels pretty agile on a country road, too.

Top-spec Summit trim brings 18-inch alloys, full LED front and rear lights, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree parking camera.  

Jeep Avenger Summit – dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger Electric page.

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,678Avg. savings £2,231
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £23,129Avg. savings £9,558
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Avenger Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Long-range MGS5 EV Trophy for a barmy £194 a month
MGS5 EV - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Long-range MGS5 EV Trophy for a barmy £194 a month

MG’s electric SUV offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 28.
News
28 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala Monte Carlo offers hot looks for a cool £211 a month
Skoda Scala - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala Monte Carlo offers hot looks for a cool £211 a month

It may be a little overlooked, but there’s plenty to like about Skoda Scala. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 27.
News
27 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum
Audi Q5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum

Audi’s super-popular SUV is box fresh in its third-generation form and great value at £460 per month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 October
News
26 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb
News
24 Oct 2025
New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible

Mike Rutherford thinks leasing is the answer for those looking for a new car on a budget
Opinion
26 Oct 2025
Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle
Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan - header image

Kia Sportage vs Nissan Qashqai vs Volkswagen Tiguan: SUV big-sellers do battle

The Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan are among the best-selling cars in the UK. Which deserves its popularity the most?
Car group tests
26 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content