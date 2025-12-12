The engine provides plenty of torque low down in the rev range and enough oomph that you can overtake at motorway speeds with relative ease. More impressive is that the little engine doesn’t sound harsh or strained, even when you’re accelerating hard. In fact, it produces a satisfying thrumming note. The five-speed ’box isn’t the slickest in the supermini class, but it gets the job done and there’s a relatively short throw between gear changes.

Even so, the Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Edition is not only available for around £2,500 less than the Polo Edition 50, as standard it comes with a 114bhp 1.0-litre three-pot under the bonnet and a six-speed gearbox. You can even have it with a 148bhp four-cylinder and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for roughly the same money as this limited-edition VW.

Otherwise, the Edition 50 is like any other Polo. The interior isn’t a particularly exciting place to be, but build quality is solid and it still feels more premium than some might expect from a small car. Be warned, though, that the slab of piano black plastic on the dashboard quickly attracts a huge amount of fingerprints.

The infotainment system is simpler than in other VW products, which isn’t necessarily a bag thing as it’s easy to use. But menus often load slowly and we had issues connecting to Apple CarPlay on multiple occasions.

This being a modern VW, the climate controls are all touch-sensitive panels, rather than proper physical buttons and dials. At least they’re on a dedicated panel, not just below the touchscreen, and there are buttons for the fan speed and direction, which makes life easier compared to the Golf or ID.3, where the driver has to do everything via the touchscreen.

The Polo doesn’t mind being chucked around a B-road, but we wouldn’t say it’s much fun. Its speciality is comfort and refinement, making it especially good on the motorway. Once you’re up to speed and in top gear, the thrumming engine fades into the background, there’s not too much noise making its way into the cabin and the car doesn’t fidget or bob about. Its size, good visibility and smooth ride are great for town driving, too.

