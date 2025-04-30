New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under historic platform share with Renault 5
Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
Renault has revealed momentous plans to share electric-car platform technology with Ford, opening the door for a reborn Fiesta EV based on the Renault 5 E-Tech. The partnership will see the first of two new Ford electric cars reach showrooms in early 2028, Auto Express can reveal.
François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford. This shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."
The deal, announced today, will see an agreement between the two companies that allows Ford to use the Renault Ampere electric-car architecture found on the Renault 4, R5 and Alpine A290, as well as the forthcoming Twingo urban EV. It would also allow Ford access to Renault’s battery and motor technology, granting the fledgling brand a much-needed lifeline in the European small-car segment.
The two new models will apparently be “designed by Ford, developed with Renault Group” featuring “distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences”. They will mark the “first step in a comprehensive new product offensive for Ford in Europe”.
Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company said: "The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group’s industrial scale and EV assets with Ford’s iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."
Knowing plenty about the Ampere platform gives us a good idea of what might power a future Fiesta EV. The Renault 5, for example, is offered with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh batteries – the latter boosting range to a possible 252 miles on the WLTP test cycle. The bigger-battery car gets a more powerful 148bhp motor good for 0-62mph in less than eight seconds.
Will there be a Fiesta ST?
But sharing the Renault Group’s EV knowhow could also see the return of Ford’s hallowed ST badge. A Fiesta ST based on the aforementioned Alpine is a possibility, with that car getting an uprated e-motor sending up to 217bhp to the front axle. The A290 GTS gets thoroughly revised suspension, revised geometry and a wider track width, as well.
Ford Focus comeback?
Assuming the deal also includes the larger of the two Ampere platforms, which currently underpins the Megane and Scenic, plus the Nissan Ariya and Alpine A390, we could even see the recently axed Ford Focus reintroduced as an electric hatchback – taking the fight to the Volkswagen ID.3 and Kia EV4.
While still to be confirmed, the two brands have apparently also signed a letter of intent (LOI) to collaborate on light commercial vehicles (LCV), presumably utilising Ford’s expertise and dominance in this area.
