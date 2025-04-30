Renault has revealed momentous plans to share electric-car platform technology with Ford, opening the door for a reborn Fiesta EV based on the Renault 5 E-Tech. The partnership will see the first of two new Ford electric cars reach showrooms in early 2028, Auto Express can reveal.

François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford. This shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."

The deal, announced today, will see an agreement between the two companies that allows Ford to use the Renault Ampere electric-car architecture found on the Renault 4, R5 and Alpine A290, as well as the forthcoming Twingo urban EV. It would also allow Ford access to Renault’s battery and motor technology, granting the fledgling brand a much-needed lifeline in the European small-car segment.

The two new models will apparently be “designed by Ford, developed with Renault Group” featuring “distinctive driving dynamics, authentic Ford-brand DNA and intuitive experiences”. They will mark the “first step in a comprehensive new product offensive for Ford in Europe”.