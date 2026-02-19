Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford and Renault EV deal: Fiesta and other new EVs will ‘feel like Fords’

Renault boss Provost confirms new Ford supermini EV will feel like a Ford, not a rebodied R5

By:Jordan Katsianis
19 Feb 2026
Ford with Renault

New revelations on Ford’s Renault-based supermini have been unearthed, with the French company’s boss confirming the upcoming Ford models won’t just be rebadged Renaults. The aim is to produce cars for each brand that are fundamentally distinct in how they look, feel and drive. 

Renault CEO François Provost explained to Auto Express: “these will be Ford’s cars. They will sort the styling, they will sort the features. We are working with them in the development because we are capable of supplying our platforms and parts, and bring value for Ford in our production and development capability.” 

This confirms our previous reporting that Ford’s jointly-developed models will take a big step away from the Renaults on which they are based, giving them a distinct look and feel. This is in contrast to cars like the Nissan Micra, which is closely based on the Renault 5 in its current form but has been under some scrutiny for looking and feeling too similar.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ford will take a different route. Renault will be responsible for the hardware and development expertise, but will allow Ford’s European design and development team to use those hard points as a basis to help the future Ford Fiesta ‘feel’ like a Fiesta

Provost continued: “Ford will also handle all the sales and marketing – these cars are Fords, we will just provide our expertise and technologies.”

However, Renault’s newly established Chinese-based R&D assets, which have been influential in speeding up the development period of the new Twingo and will be brought to bear on all future models, did raise one new issue. We asked; is using these facilities in China for the development of a car from an American company any cause for concern? Provost replied: “There is no connection to our Chinese operations, our technical partnership with Ford is from our European core, so there are no conflicts.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New 2028 Ford Fiesta: all the details on iconic supermini’s sensational comeback

The new Ford Fiesta would get all-electric power and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
12 Feb 2026
Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…
Renault Duster - front

Meet Renault’s new SUV: a Dacia Duster but not as we know it…

Posher inside and out and with more headroom, welcome to the upside down world of the Indian Duster
News
26 Jan 2026
Renault sales rise in 2025, and it’s more good news for Dacia and Alpine
Renault 5 - front full width

Renault sales rise in 2025, and it’s more good news for Dacia and Alpine

A 76 per cent jump in the brand’s EV sales is driving impressive growth at Renault
News
20 Jan 2026
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
16 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content