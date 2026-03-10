Renault has given the biggest hint yet that its flagship Espace will be reborn as an MPV. The French car company today unveiled the R-Space Lab, a striking concept car which clearly picks up the MPV thread Renault abandoned in 2023, when it turned the sixth-generation Espace into a me-too SUV.

Just a typo away from E-Space, the concept car measures 4.5m-long and 1.52m-tall. That makes it 20cm shorter and 12cm lower than today’s Espace SUV, which isn’t built in right-hand drive after Renault lost faith in trying to sell big cars to Britain.

The French should right that wrong with the next Espace, assuming it makes it out of the ‘Lab’ and into production looking like this. The concept clearly builds on the form language of Renault’s last concept, Embleme, which Auto Express predicted was a toe in the water for the Espace’s return to its roots.

The two share curvaceous wings, an arced roofline and crossover touches such as big wheels crowned by gloss-black wheelarch surrounds, but the R-Space Lab has a closer-to-production front and rear end. The concept may be shorter and lower than an Espace, but it still packs a spacious and versatile cockpit, bathed in light by the full-length glass roof.

New platform and EV tech

That’s because it’s set to roll on Renault’s all-new RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, conceived electric-first but able to accommodate compact Range Extender (REx) EV drivetrains. Like a true MPV, the R-Space Lab is a ‘monospace’, the French term for a ‘one-box’ people carrier with a stubby nose that flows into a big cockpit.