Renault R-Space Lab concept points to new electric Espace MPV

The R-Space Lab concept shows that the Espace’s SUV identity crisis is set to be reversed in the new model, around 2028

By:Phil McNamara
10 Mar 2026
Renault R-Space Lab concept - front13

Renault has given the biggest hint yet that its flagship Espace will be reborn as an MPV. The French car company today unveiled the R-Space Lab, a striking concept car which clearly picks up the MPV thread Renault abandoned in 2023, when it turned the sixth-generation Espace into a me-too SUV.

Just a typo away from E-Space, the concept car measures 4.5m-long and 1.52m-tall. That makes it 20cm shorter and 12cm lower than today’s Espace SUV, which isn’t built in right-hand drive after Renault lost faith in trying to sell big cars to Britain. 

The French should right that wrong with the next Espace, assuming it makes it out of the ‘Lab’ and into production looking like this. The concept clearly builds on the form language of Renault’s last concept, Embleme, which Auto Express predicted was a toe in the water for the Espace’s return to its roots. 

The two share curvaceous wings, an arced roofline and crossover touches such as big wheels crowned by gloss-black wheelarch surrounds, but the R-Space Lab has a closer-to-production front and rear end. The concept may be shorter and lower than an Espace, but it still packs a spacious and versatile cockpit, bathed in light by the full-length glass roof.

New platform and EV tech

Renault R-Space Lab concept - rear13

That’s because it’s set to roll on Renault’s all-new RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, conceived electric-first but able to accommodate compact Range Extender (REx) EV drivetrains. Like a true MPV, the R-Space Lab is a ‘monospace’, the French term for a ‘one-box’ people carrier with a stubby nose that flows into a big cockpit. 

The new platform should yield true MPV space in a smaller footprint than today’s Espace, thanks to that long wheelbase harbouring a big battery to chase a 500-mile range figure. For customers not yet ready to go full EV, a small range-extender engine which acts as a generator will fit under the bonnet. Both the Espace EV and REx will drive like pure electric cars, with the battery powering Renault’s next-generation electric motor packing 266bhp, a 25 per cent power hike over today’s punchiest motor.    

Spacious, innovative cabin

All this cleverly-packaged tech creates a spacious five-seater concept, with three individual seats in the rear. These recline and slide back and forth, and can be pushed up against the front seats to maximise space for big loads, claims Renault. Individual seats are also a boon for fitting child seats, aided by the rear doors opening to a wide 90˚.

The front perches are pretty luxurious too, with the passenger glovebox converting into a footstool. This seat is also set on long runners so its occupant can slide back to attend to the children without getting neckache, or just relax if the ankle-biters aren’t on board. 

Renault R-Space Lab concept - cabin13

The dashboard architecture looks conspicuously production-ready, including a wraparound digital display first previewed on Embleme and rolling out on the new BMW iX3

And the yoke steering wheel indicates that Renault will plumb steer-by-wire into its next-generation vehicle architecture, to keep up with Peugeot, which will commercialise it on the 208 supermini in 2027. This replaces the mechanical link between steering wheel and front wheels with electronic impulses, enabling a continuously variable level of assistance depending on the car’s circumstances.  

Imaginative concept car features include a ‘tactile’ alcohol detector, likely in the steering yoke, and an AI-powered co-pilot that can act like a back seat driver with safe driving tips or to explain in-car features. Hopefully that comes with an off-switch. 

Renault says the R-Space Lab hints at a car of the 2030s, but given the new platform comes into service in 2028, expect the new Espace to be one of first vehicles on it.

Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

