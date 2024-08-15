Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke

By:Phil McNamara
12 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

“What we’re working on now is really the next big thing for us: the new 208,” Peugeot brand CEO Alain Favey told Auto Express in an exclusive interview. He said the recent Polygon concept – a small hatchback which gives big hints to the Peugeot 208’s design and technology – fired the starting gun on the new hatch’s introduction, with an unveiling likely at October’s Paris Motor Show.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 208 will be the first model on a new ‘STLA’ electric-car chassis. “The car is on STLA Small and it will be launched as a BEV,” Favey said. “We were first with STLA Medium as well [beneath the 3008 SUV]. It’s Peugeot’s role to bring innovation among Europe’s mainstream brands.”

The new chassis incorporates ‘Hypersquare’ steer-by-wire, where the mechanical link between the steering and wheels is replaced by digital impulses. This will also help unlock two fundamental 208 goals: dynamic handling and maximum space in a compact package.

The CEO explained: “More people live or work in urban areas, where space is becoming more and more constrained and the roads are more and more congested. So you need compact exterior dimensions together with a very spacious interior. That’s what we’re trying to explore with Polygon and the rest.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Polygon’s proportions – with the windscreen pushed forward shrinking the nose, and a longer wheelbase – show how electric cars can cram more space into a small footprint. Eliminating the steering column, combined with a new dashboard architecture, will boost roominess, too. And will this focus have a knock-on effect in minimising weight gain, which saps EV range? “Absolutely: that’s what we’re trying to do with the next 208,” Favey said.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“And the concept car is a way for us to push our designers and engineers to find solutions. Polygon was sponsored by Ned Curic, our chief engineer; he’s trying to push his engineers to find solutions to make lighter cars and to increase recyclability. Some of this will find its way into the next 208, and later models.”

If you can't wait for the new Peugeot 208 to arrive, you can get your hands on the current model for just under £16,000 through our Buy a Car service.

What will the new Peugeot 208 look like?

New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - rear

The Polygon will certainly shape the next 208’s look, as our exclusive images suggest. The design cleverly mixes details inspired by the eighties 205 supermini with modern clean surfacing and sheer edges. The front and rear light strips mirror the original 205’s striped grille and rear hatch cover, but execute them in a very contemporary way.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“The horizontal, three-line light signature is something that you’ll find on future Peugeots,” confirmed Favey. “Same for the back. The very prominent red lights, and the fact they are horizontal lines, are a hint at what’s to come in future Peugeots.”

“The boss added: “Our designers like to mix modernity and some positive elements of our heritage. We wish to use elements of the past to create the future.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Stellantis planned the next 208 when demand for electric cars looked unstoppable, with STLA Small subsequently engineered primarily for EVs. But Favey wouldn’t be drawn on whether the architecture and Spanish manufacturing base can be revised to accept hybrid drivetrains. That’s one option, with an alternative being to refresh today’s combustion 208s and sell them alongside the new EV model for as long as there’s demand.

Vauxhall is facing the same conundrum with the next Corsa, which is also based on STLA Small and twinned with the new Peugeot.

Favey plans to offer the inaugural electric 208 GTi, launching this year as the crowning glory for the current, seven-year-old supermini, alongside the next E-208, but performance levels will be quite different. Favey said: “As long as there’s demand, we will keep the GTi on sale; the new 208 in 2027 will attract a different kind of clientele and that’s fine.”

Peugeot E-208 batteries, range and power

Peugeot Polygon concept - full front

While the halo GTi will pack 276bhp, the E-208 will start with more modest power outputs. Stellantis is developing a new range of e-motors, producing between 100bhp and 450bhp. E-208 power will need to span from 130bhp to 220bhp to match the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval line-ups.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Those small VW Group EVs will be built in Spain to exploit its lower cost base, and Stellantis is taking the same approach: the Zaragoza plant which makes the current Corsa and E-208 is earmarked for the next-generation cars, with other STLA Small cars also set for the Vigo factory.

The 208’s longer wheelbase will enable bigger battery packs than today’s 51kWh maximum. STLA Small can accommodate up to 82kWh to yield a maximum range of around 300 miles. Smaller packs – potentially just under 40kWh – will be available to create city runabouts. A 400-volt electrical architecture will ensure charging is a bit quicker than today’s E-208, which DC charges from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes – and that’s with a bigger battery.

What will the new Peugeot 208 look like inside?

Peugeot Polygon concept - dash

Favey says charismatic design, high-quality cars and customer service plus “driving sensations” will underpin the new Peugeots delivered on his watch. And steer-by-wire will provide a unique supermini driving experience, thanks to the oblong-shaped yoke dubbed ‘Hypersquare’.

Peugeots have long been known for their direct steering, with small steering wheels as the centrepiece of its ‘i-Cockpit’ set-up. Hypersquare will take things to the next level, with sophisticated software assessing the car’s speed and surroundings to deliver variable and precise levels of steering-motor assistance.   

Favey believes this tech leadership will help Peugeot fend off gadget-packed Chinese challengers.

So could this hi-tech new Peugeot be such a generational leap that it’s worthy of reviving the ‘09’ suffix last seen on the nineties 309? Favey won’t be drawn on 209 – but the smile on his face suggests, at the very least, he’s thought about it.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used small cars to buy 2026
Best used small cars 2025 - header

Best used small cars to buy 2026

Our guide to the best used small cars, covering the top second hand city cars and superminis
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Used Car Hunter: small economical hatchbacks for £8,000
Car Hunter cheap diesels

Used Car Hunter: small economical hatchbacks for £8,000

Our Car Hunter has £8,000 for a small diesel hatch with low running costs, but which one?
Features
22 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month

While it may be getting on a bit, the 208 is still a stylish supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 26
News
26 Sep 2025
Peugeot 208 review
Peugeot E-208 - main image

Peugeot 208 review

The Peugeot 208 has eye-catching looks and is pleasant to drive, but rivals are more practical and offer better value
In-depth reviews
24 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Tesla Model 3 Standard slashes entry price and running costs
Tesla Model 3 Standard - front

New Tesla Model 3 Standard slashes entry price and running costs

A new cut-price version of the best-selling electric saloon offers 332 miles of range and the lowest insurance rating of any Tesla
News
9 Jan 2026
Sleek new Zeekr 7GT offers over 400bhp for less than £40k
Zeekr 7GT - front

Sleek new Zeekr 7GT offers over 400bhp for less than £40k

If you don’t yet know the name Zeekr, you soon will, because this high-end Chinese brand is coming straight for BMW
News
9 Jan 2026
New Mazda CX-6e 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date
Mazda CX-6e - front static

New Mazda CX-6e 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date

Known as the Mazda EZ-60 in China, the all-new electric SUV is due to arrive on our shores towards the end of the year
News
9 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content