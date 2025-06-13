One of the most iconic names in motoring history has returned, with a splash of retro backing up its modern powertrain. The Peugeot E-208 GTi brings agile hot hatch handling, plus more power and more aggressive styling than the already mean-looking Peugeot 208 supermini.

Unveiled at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 race, the E-208 is the first Peugeot to get the ‘GTi’ branding since the old petrol-powered 208 GTi, which made its debut in 2016. Since then, Peugeot has identified its performance models under the ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ umbrella, instead.

The E-208 is certainly a return to form if the numbers are anything to go by; the new GTi develops 276bhp from its front-mounted electric motor – identical to the output of the GTi’s platform-sharing sibling, the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce, and more than twice that of the original 205 GTi from the eighties.

Peugeot E-208 GTi power and specs

With more power comes more torque – the GTi produces 345Nm – with the hot E-208 getting from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – roughly three-and-a-half seconds faster than the standard electric hatch. The top speed is rated at 112mph.

Complementing the extra power are performance upgrades exclusive to the GTi model, the most notable of which is a front-mounted limited-slip differential, which should improve the car’s cornering ability. The same can be said of the GTi’s 30mm lower, stiffer sport suspension, revised rear anti-roll bar and larger front brakes, complete with red four-piston calipers.