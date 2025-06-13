New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power
Hot Peugeot E-208 gets racier styling, 276bhp and does 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds
One of the most iconic names in motoring history has returned, with a splash of retro backing up its modern powertrain. The Peugeot E-208 GTi brings agile hot hatch handling, plus more power and more aggressive styling than the already mean-looking Peugeot 208 supermini.
Unveiled at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans 24 race, the E-208 is the first Peugeot to get the ‘GTi’ branding since the old petrol-powered 208 GTi, which made its debut in 2016. Since then, Peugeot has identified its performance models under the ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ umbrella, instead.
The E-208 is certainly a return to form if the numbers are anything to go by; the new GTi develops 276bhp from its front-mounted electric motor – identical to the output of the GTi’s platform-sharing sibling, the Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce, and more than twice that of the original 205 GTi from the eighties.
Peugeot E-208 GTi power and specs
With more power comes more torque – the GTi produces 345Nm – with the hot E-208 getting from 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds – roughly three-and-a-half seconds faster than the standard electric hatch. The top speed is rated at 112mph.
Complementing the extra power are performance upgrades exclusive to the GTi model, the most notable of which is a front-mounted limited-slip differential, which should improve the car’s cornering ability. The same can be said of the GTi’s 30mm lower, stiffer sport suspension, revised rear anti-roll bar and larger front brakes, complete with red four-piston calipers.
In order to make the GTi more engaging to drive than the standard 208, Peugeot Sport has also made its steering more responsive, and has fitted what is described as “a unique onboard immersive sound experience”, which plays through the internal speakers and can be turned on or off. A unique Sport drive mode also automatically disables some of the driver-assistance systems.
That said, while the E-208 GTi promises to be fast, you won’t necessarily be able to go all that far; despite the sporty E-208 getting a larger 54kWh battery pack than the 51kWh unit currently offered on the standard, top-spec E-208, the range is down from 268 miles to just 217 miles – marginally less than even the 50kWh base model offers.
Charging is the same as the standard car’s, meaning speeds will top out at 100kW when plugged into a public rapid charger; Peugeot says a 20-80 per cent top-up will take “less than 30 minutes” – which is roughly the same as the GTi’s main competitor, the 254bhp MINI JCW Electric, which is slightly less powerful, but offers around 30 miles of additional range.
Sporty styling and design
Peugeot describes the E-208 GTi as “a friendly and humble car, for those who know”. For those that don’t “know”, however, there are several design elements that separate the GTi from lesser versions of the French supermini and also echo the past.
The standard E-208 already boasts aggressive styling, yet the GTi takes things up a notch with a new front splitter and rear diffuser (complete with racecar-style foglight), as well as a larger roof spoiler and a smattering of red accents in and on the badges, headlights and wheelarches.
Most distinctive, however, are the E-208 GTi’s 18-inch ‘Hole’ wheels, which are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber and recall the design of those used on the classic 205 GTi 1.9. Along with a wider track, they provide a slightly more purposeful stance overall.
Interior, tech and prices
The themes of red and retro continue inside, where the E-208 GTi gets two-tone upholstery reminiscent of the 205 GTi 1.9’s. Patches of Alcantara are dotted throughout the cabin for a more premium, yet sporty, appearance, while things are brightened up with flashes of red on the stitching, seatbelts, carpets, air vents, digital dials and ambient lighting.
Keen drivers will be able to make use of performance data pages hidden within the car’s touchscreen, while GTi-specific kickplates and steering wheel badges should help remind the passengers that they’re sitting in something fairly special.
Standard equipment is plentiful. All UK GTis will get a central touchscreen that’s larger than on the standard E-208, with TomTom navigation, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while an eight-year warranty will also come as standard, thanks to Peugeot’s new ‘Allure Care’ package, which is dependent on main dealer servicing.
We expect the new Peugeot E-208 GTi to go on sale towards end of 2025, almost certainly costing a substantial chunk more than the current 54kWh GT Premium’s £34,800 base price. Considering that the larger, arguably more premium Alfa Junior Veloce starts from just over £42,000, a price of around £38,000 seems likely for the GTi – slightly more than the MINI JCW.
