Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month

Premium styling; good equipment levels

248-mile range

Only £242.42 a month

If you thought Jaecoo was done with giving its cars the look of a certain British premium car firm, then you won’t have seen the E5. It follows on from the Jaecoo 7, but here we get a fully electric powertrain for less than £250 a month.

This deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is from Lease Car UK. It’s for four years, has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, and calls for a £3,257.04 initial payment. If that’s a little too limiting for you, 8,000 miles can be had for less than a tenner extra a month.

The Jaecoo 5 is the Chinese brand’s new small SUV that, funnily enough, sits below the existing 7. Here, in E5 guise, it’s a pure-electric offering.

It gets a 61.1kWh battery pack that’s good for a claimed 248 miles before needing to be topped up, and there’s even vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability, allowing owners to use the battery to power electrical devices.

The 204bhp front-mounted motor serves up decent performance with 0-62mph taking 7.7 seconds. Jaecoo has even designed it with one eye on the Jeep Avenger, as it has similar approach and departure angles of 20 and 30 degrees respectively, which could be good for some (very) light off-roading.

Of course, the Range Rover-aping styling is a key part of the E5’s packaging, but, like with the larger 7, so too is the standard equipment roster.

This E5 in Pure specification gets a massive 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker Sony stereo.

This E5 in Pure specification gets a 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker Sony stereo.

