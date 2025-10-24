Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month

It may be brand new, but the deals on the Jaecoo E5 are very tempting. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 24.

By:George Armitage
24 Oct 2025
JAECOO E5 front 3/4
  • Premium styling; good equipment levels
  • 248-mile range
  • Only £242.42 a month 

If you thought Jaecoo was done with giving its cars the look of a certain British premium car firm, then you won’t have seen the E5. It follows on from the Jaecoo 7, but here we get a fully electric powertrain for less than £250 a month.

This deal, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is from Lease Car UK. It’s for four years, has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, and calls for a £3,257.04 initial payment. If that’s a little too limiting for you, 8,000 miles can be had for less than a tenner extra a month. 

The Jaecoo 5 is the Chinese brand’s new small SUV that, funnily enough, sits below the existing 7. Here, in E5 guise, it’s a pure-electric offering.

It gets a 61.1kWh battery pack that’s good for a claimed 248 miles before needing to be topped up, and there’s even vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability, allowing owners to use the battery to power electrical devices.  

The 204bhp front-mounted motor serves up decent performance with 0-62mph taking 7.7 seconds. Jaecoo has even designed it with one eye on the Jeep Avenger, as it has similar approach and departure angles of 20 and 30 degrees respectively, which could be good for some (very) light off-roading.

Of course, the Range Rover-aping styling is a key part of the E5’s packaging, but, like with the larger 7, so too is the standard equipment roster. 

This E5 in Pure specification gets a massive 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker Sony stereo.    

JAECOO E5 interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo E5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo E5 page.

Deals on Jaecoo E5 rivals

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,626
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,750Avg. savings £2,680
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,678Avg. savings £2,231
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Check out the Jaecoo E5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

