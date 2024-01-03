Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 with 350-mile range unbelievable value at £212 a month

Very high spec Pro S model

Big 79kWh battery gives 350-mile range

Only £212.16 a month

The eligibility of the Volkswagen ID.3 for the Government's Electric Car Grant saw prices of the electric hatchback plummet to record low levels in August, but since then deals seemed to have crept up in price.

Not if you know where to look. We scoured the Auto Express Buy A Car service and found UK Carline is offering an ID.3 in big-battery Pro S Match guise for a staggering £212.16 a month. Putting aside the racy GTX models, this is the highest spec ID.3 money can buy.

All that's needed to get this bonkers two-year deal going is £2,815.91 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 will only cost you £8.35 extra a month, so you won't be penalised if you need the extra mileage.

While most deals for this kind of money are for the 59kWh battery, this is for the full-fat 79kWh pack. That means a claimed range of 350 miles, and a maximum DC charging speed of 185kW means a 10-to-80-per-cent charge can be completed in around 25 minutes.

Pro S also unlocks the ID.3’s more powerful 201bhp motor, five seats (lower models are only four-seaters), and a wealth of tasty features. Coming as standard are luxuries such as 20-inch wheels, LED matrix headlights, LED taillights with dynamic indicators, and ambient lighting.

The latest ID.3 feels far more grown up than when the car first launched five years ago, with comfortable driving dynamics, a better-appointed interior and slicker technology.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW ID.3 leasing offers from leading providers on our VW ID.3 page.

