Excellent little city car

140-mile range

Just £100.85 a month

Everyone knows the Dacia Spring is one of the most affordable electric cars around, but never did we think we'd see deals this cheap.

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Evans Halshaw is offering the dinky Dacia for a jaw-dropping £100.85 a month right now. That's right – £100 for a brand new car.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal under way is an initial payment of £1,450.26, while mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year.

The Spring is ideally suited to town work and shorter journeys, so that 5,000-mile cap will be perfect for most. But, should you need more, 8,000 can be had for a fiver more a month.

Naturally, for this price, this deal is for the cheapest entry-level version. Still, even with its 26.8kWh battery, it promises 140 miles of range before needing to be plugged in.

The small battery is paired to an equally small electric motor that generates just 44bhp. But the Spring weighs less than 1,000kg, so 44bhp actually gives pretty decent performance.

The Spring makes for an ideal city car thanks to its light steering, tight turning circle, and, of course, its tiny dimensions. However, it won't embarrass itself on the motorway – Dacia says it can top out at 78mph.

Space inside can be a little tight for four people, but the Spring can just about manage it. The boot is a real surprise, though, because at 308 litres it's similar inside to a family hatchback's.

