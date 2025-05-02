Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia Spring is a brand-new car for £100 a month

The Dacia Spring is one of the most affordable EVs money can buy, and this deal is off-the-scale cheap. The Spring is our Deal of the Day for December 4.

By:George Armitage
4 Dec 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front
  • Excellent little city car
  • 140-mile range
  • Just £100.85 a month

Everyone knows the Dacia Spring is one of the most affordable electric cars around, but never did we think we'd see deals this cheap.

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Evans Halshaw is offering the dinky Dacia for a jaw-dropping £100.85 a month right now. That's right – £100 for a brand new car. 

All that's needed to get this two-year deal under way is an initial payment of £1,450.26, while mileage is limited to 5,000 miles a year. 

The Spring is ideally suited to town work and shorter journeys, so that 5,000-mile cap will be perfect for most. But, should you need more, 8,000 can be had for a fiver more a month.

Naturally, for this price, this deal is for the cheapest entry-level version. Still, even with its 26.8kWh battery, it promises 140 miles of range before needing to be plugged in. 

The small battery is paired to an equally small electric motor that generates just 44bhp. But the Spring weighs less than 1,000kg, so 44bhp actually gives pretty decent performance. 

The Spring makes for an ideal city car thanks to its light steering, tight turning circle, and, of course, its tiny dimensions. However, it won't embarrass itself on the motorway – Dacia says it can top out at 78mph.

Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - dash

Space inside can be a little tight for four people, but the Spring can just about manage it. The boot is a real surprise, though, because at 308 litres it's similar inside to a family hatchback's.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring page.

Deals on Dacia Spring rivals

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New Leapmotor T03From £263 ppm**
Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New Fiat 500
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

New Hyundai InsterFrom £278 ppm**

Check out the Dacia Spring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

