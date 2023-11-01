Car Deal of the Day: We don’t think the Cupra Leon has ever looked so affordable

Upmarket design inside and out

High equipment levels

Just £186.91 a month

Our jaws dropped last month when prices for Cupra's sporty Leon had slumped to a stunningly low £204 a month. But now we need a lie down as lease deals have dropped again, offering unbeatable value for money.

Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Leasing Options is offering the charismatic Cupra for a gobsmacking £186.91 a month right now.

All that's needed to get behind the wheel of this sporty-flavoured hatchback is £2,592.91, while this two-year deal has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Raising this to a more flexible 8,000 miles won't break the bank though – you'll need to set aside an extra £24 a month for this.

The car on offer is the base-spec V1, but Cupra has form in offering its cars with high equipment levels, and that's the case here.

V1 brings 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front sports seats, front and rear parking sensors, predictive adaptive cruise control, and lashings of copper-coloured trim.

If you fancy a few more luxuries, V2 – which adds differently-styled alloys, heated and electrically adjustable seats, a rear view camera, and keyless entry – is available for less than £10 more a month than this V1 deal. But we'd be tempted to keep the monthly payments at their lowest and stick with the entry-level model.

Regardless of which you choose, power comes from one of the Volkswagen Group's 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, it offers near warm-hatch levels of performance, particularly as it’s matched to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

The Cupra Leon undercuts pretty much every five-door hatchback available on the leasing market right now. Factor-in its sporty, upmarket character, and zesty but refined driving dynamics, and you'll be taking the keys to a seriously affordable and desirable car.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

