Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s Juke has never looked more appealing at £155 per month

Generous equipment

One of Britain's most popular cars

Only £155 per month

There’s a new Nissan Juke on the way next year, which we exclusively revealed last week. That news should have automatically turned the eyes of seasoned car bargain hunters towards the popular current model – and sure enough, you can now get your hands on the funky small SUV on a lease deal that costs only £155.01 a month.

To give you an idea of which way prices are heading, the Juke was featured as our Car Deal of the Day back in mid-October priced at £168 per month. That was the larger 1.6-litre hybrid engine in a higher trim, but at £155, this 1.0-litre Acenta Premium car looks even better value.

For reference, Nissan is offering PCP finance deals for this Juke starting from £324 per month, while our Buy A Car service has savings of over £7,000 on pre-reg examples at UK dealers.

This spectacular lease deal is from AA Leasing via our Buy A Car service. You pay a £2,159 initial payment and then monthly installments of £155.01 before handing the car back three years later. The 5,000-mile mileage limit won’t be for everyone, but you can increase it to 8,000 miles for £8 more per month.