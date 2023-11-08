Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s Juke has never looked more appealing at £155 per month
A new Nissan Juke is coming, which means there are great offers to be had on the current one. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 29
- Generous equipment
- One of Britain's most popular cars
- Only £155 per month
There’s a new Nissan Juke on the way next year, which we exclusively revealed last week. That news should have automatically turned the eyes of seasoned car bargain hunters towards the popular current model – and sure enough, you can now get your hands on the funky small SUV on a lease deal that costs only £155.01 a month.
To give you an idea of which way prices are heading, the Juke was featured as our Car Deal of the Day back in mid-October priced at £168 per month. That was the larger 1.6-litre hybrid engine in a higher trim, but at £155, this 1.0-litre Acenta Premium car looks even better value.
For reference, Nissan is offering PCP finance deals for this Juke starting from £324 per month, while our Buy A Car service has savings of over £7,000 on pre-reg examples at UK dealers.
This spectacular lease deal is from AA Leasing via our Buy A Car service. You pay a £2,159 initial payment and then monthly installments of £155.01 before handing the car back three years later. The 5,000-mile mileage limit won’t be for everyone, but you can increase it to 8,000 miles for £8 more per month.
The Juke’s strengths are its generous level of equipment and its lively feel on the road, particularly in comparison to other small SUVs. The ride can be a little firm and the 1.0-litre engine isn’t the quietest, but performance is more than adequate with a 10.7-second 0-62mph time, while official fuel economy is 48.7mpg.
The entry-level Acenta Premium trim gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, the impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a rear view camera and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not a bad haul for the base car.
The Juke gives away some practicality to rivals that have more boxy and less interesting exterior shapes, but there’s adequate room for adults in the rear. The 422-litre boot capacity is also good for the class.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke page.
Deals on Nissan Juke rivals
Check out the Nissan Juke deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts