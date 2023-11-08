Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s Juke has never looked more appealing at £155 per month

A new Nissan Juke is coming, which means there are great offers to be had on the current one. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 29

By:Steve Walker
29 Nov 2025
Nissan Juke - left cornering
  • Generous equipment
  • One of Britain's most popular cars
  • Only £155 per month 

There’s a new Nissan Juke on the way next year, which we exclusively revealed last week. That news should have automatically turned the eyes of seasoned car bargain hunters towards the popular current model – and sure enough, you can now get your hands on the funky small SUV on a lease deal that costs only £155.01 a month. 

To give you an idea of which way prices are heading, the Juke was featured as our Car Deal of the Day back in mid-October priced at £168 per month. That was the larger 1.6-litre hybrid engine in a higher trim, but at £155, this 1.0-litre Acenta Premium car looks even better value. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

For reference, Nissan is offering PCP finance deals for this Juke starting from £324 per month, while our Buy A Car service has savings of over £7,000 on pre-reg examples at UK dealers. 

This spectacular lease deal is from AA Leasing via our Buy A Car service. You pay a £2,159 initial payment and then monthly installments of £155.01 before handing the car back three years later. The 5,000-mile mileage limit won’t be for everyone, but you can increase it to 8,000 miles for £8 more per month. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Juke’s strengths are its generous level of equipment and its lively feel on the road, particularly in comparison to other small SUVs. The ride can be a little firm and the 1.0-litre engine isn’t the quietest, but performance is more than adequate with a 10.7-second 0-62mph time, while official fuel economy is 48.7mpg.  

The entry-level Acenta Premium trim gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, the impressive 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a rear view camera and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Not a bad haul for the base car. 

Nissan Juke - dashboard

The Juke gives away some practicality to rivals that have more boxy and less interesting exterior shapes, but there’s adequate room for adults in the rear. The 422-litre boot capacity is also good for the class. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan Juke leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Juke page.

Deals on Nissan Juke rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,356Avg. savings £2,481
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £24,073Avg. savings £9,150
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Renault Captur

Renault Captur

New in-stock Renault CapturCash £18,015Avg. savings £4,025
New Renault Captur

Configure now

Check out the Nissan Juke deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Hurry… this Ford Puma Gen-E offer won’t be around for long

It’s a top-seller for a reason. The Puma Gen-E mixes driving enjoyment with an efficient powertrain, and is our Deal of the Day for November 28.
News
28 Nov 2025
Best new car deals 2025: Outstanding offers available right now
Best new car deals Sept 2025

Best new car deals 2025: Outstanding offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
28 Nov 2025
Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 Hybrid+ at just £173 a month
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front tracking

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 Hybrid+ at just £173 a month

The MG3 offers space and the potential for seriously low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 27.
News
27 Nov 2025
Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: an Audi A5 at £294 a month will get your neighbours' curtains twitching
Audi A5 - front cornering

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: an Audi A5 at £294 a month will get your neighbours' curtains twitching

Audi’s A5 has never looked so affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 26
News
26 Nov 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax
Omoda E5 and Jaecoo E5

Jaecoo and Omoda announce ‘tax rebate’ to counter pay-per-mile tax

Not a fan of the Government’s 3p per mile road tax proposal for electric cars? Omoda and Jaecoo are already offering discounts they’re promoting as ‘t…
News
26 Nov 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Autumn Budget 2025 revealed: fuel duty, road pricing, tax and potholes
Parliament

Autumn Budget 2025 revealed: fuel duty, road pricing, tax and potholes

Rachel Reeves has unveiled her financial plans for 2026 and beyond; we explain how they will affect drivers
News
28 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content