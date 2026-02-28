Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite

Hyundai dealers are offering as much as £6,000 off the list price of a Santa Fe seven-seat SUV as part of the Carwow March sale.

By:Steve Walker
28 Feb 2026
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering
  • Average discounts of around £6,000
  • One of the top seven-seat SUVs
  • More style than most rivals

We’re big fans of Hyundai’s Santa Fe family SUV. It’s as roomy and practical as you’d expect from a top-line seven-seater, but it’s also got a bit more style than most of its contemporaries. It isn’t only those distinctive boxy lines that will be turning heads at the moment, though, because the Santa Fe is being offered brand new with average discounts of around £6,000 by UK dealers

The March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow is now underway, with many dealers dropping prices on sought-after new cars to new lows – both those in stock and models available to spec and order. The savings on the Santa Fe stand out, because it means you can get hold of one with 1.6-litre hybrid power and the base Premium trim for not much more than £43,000. 

We commended the Hyundai Santa Fe in our 2025 New Car Awards, where it narrowly missed out to the Skoda Kodiaq on the Large SUV of the Year title. Its key strengths, aside from the way it looks, are the high equipment levels even in base trim and the amount of space you get inside. It’s usefully longer than a Kodiaq and this is underscored by the legroom for passengers in the second and third rows. Those third-row seats are probably best left for children, but adults can fit back there and access isn’t too much of a scramble. If you switch to five-seat mode with the rear seats folded down, there’s a 628-litre boot.  

In terms of equipment, Premium trim will net you dual 12.3-inch screens, a powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, electrically adjustable heated front seats and a suite of driver assistance tech. Further up the range you can get access to desirable extras such as a Bose stereo upgrade and a panoramic glass roof. 

The 1.6-litre hybrid engine is the most affordable choice, sitting below the plug-in hybrid. It offers 212bhp, which is enough for 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds in the front-wheel-drive models or 9.8 seconds in the heavier 4x4 variants. That’s not especially fast, but you don’t find yourself longing for more power in the Santa Fe, which is smooth and comfortable to drive, while offering a good view out for piloting through busy urban streets. 

The official fuel economy of 41.5mpg in the FWD version and 38.7mpg in the all-wheel drive isn’t bad for such a big vehicle. Our tests have suggested that you can get close to those numbers in real-world driving as well. 

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a top family SUV and with savings of up to £6,000 on the recommended retail price, it looks all the more appealing. Maybe now is the time to upgrade your family workhorse.      

Hyundai Santa Fe - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are available through our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. You can spec your Hyundai Santa Fe now and wait for the best offers from leading dealers near you, but the sale only lasts until March 31.

Check out the current Hyundai Santa Fe deals or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

