Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite

We’re big fans of Hyundai’s Santa Fe family SUV. It’s as roomy and practical as you’d expect from a top-line seven-seater, but it’s also got a bit more style than most of its contemporaries. It isn’t only those distinctive boxy lines that will be turning heads at the moment, though, because the Santa Fe is being offered brand new with average discounts of around £6,000 by UK dealers.

The March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow is now underway, with many dealers dropping prices on sought-after new cars to new lows – both those in stock and models available to spec and order. The savings on the Santa Fe stand out, because it means you can get hold of one with 1.6-litre hybrid power and the base Premium trim for not much more than £43,000.

We commended the Hyundai Santa Fe in our 2025 New Car Awards, where it narrowly missed out to the Skoda Kodiaq on the Large SUV of the Year title. Its key strengths, aside from the way it looks, are the high equipment levels even in base trim and the amount of space you get inside. It’s usefully longer than a Kodiaq and this is underscored by the legroom for passengers in the second and third rows. Those third-row seats are probably best left for children, but adults can fit back there and access isn’t too much of a scramble. If you switch to five-seat mode with the rear seats folded down, there’s a 628-litre boot.