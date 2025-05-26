Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: 503bhp BYD Seal is a power per pound bargain at £276 a month

BYD’s take on the Tesla Model 3 is looking seriously good value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 12 March.

By:George Armitage
12 Mar 2026
BYD Seal - front cornering
  • Huge power output; loads of standard kit
  • 323-mile range
  • Only £276.20 a month

Lease prices have fallen yet again for one of the more complete electric saloons around – the BYD Seal is now a bonkers £276.20 a month, making it considerably cheaper than its chief rival, the Tesla Model 3.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, UK Carline is offering the Chinese electric four-door for around £35 cheaper a month than its American rival – and that’s direct from Tesla itself. 

All that’s needed to get this two-year deal off the ground is a 12-month initial payment of £3,584.44, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. Raising that limit to 8,000 a year will cost you another £32.42 a month, so this deal is better for lower mileage drivers. 

If that 12-month upfront sum is a little steep, nine months comes in at £3,032.95, with the monthly outlay only rising to £307 on the nose. 

What’s rather incredible about this deal is that it’s for the range-topping Excellence model. This means twin electric motors and 523bhp, delivering 0-62mph in a breathtaking 3.8 seconds. 

The dual motors get their juice from an 82.5kWh battery pack, unlocking a range of 323 miles. A maximum DC charging rate of 150kW means 20-80 per cent is complete in around 30 minutes. 

Excellence trim also brings plenty of goodies. As standard, it gets adaptive dampers, 19-inch alloys, a panoramic glass roof, a head-up display and Dynaudio sound system, plus BYD's famous 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen.    

BYD Seal - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal page.

BYD Seal alternatives

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £330 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £544 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.7

Volkswagen Id.7

New Volkswagen Id.7From £442 ppm**

Check out the BYD Seal deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

