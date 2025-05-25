Car Deal of the Day: Family-size Nissan X-Trail for less than a smaller Qashqai
The Nissan X-Trail is an excellent family car, and is our Deal of the Day for 9 March.
- Mild-hybrid engine; easy to drive
- Well equipped; high-quality interior feel
- Only £197.91 a month
Nissan has just dusted off a facelifted version of the X-Trial that is due for launch later this year, just as the Japanese car maker celebrates 35 years of the mid-size SUV. That's great news if you're in the market for one because there are plenty of deals on the current car.
Like this one from Leasing Options that's available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It sees you taking the keys for £197.91 a month, making the X-Trail currently cheaper than its Qashqai baby brother.
To get this two-year deal up and running, all you need to do is to lay down £2,774.91 as an initial payment of 12 months up front. Alternatively, you could lower this to a nine-month initial payment, which comes in at £2,342.91, and this only increases the monthly payments to £215.88.
Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year with the 12-month initial-payment deal. Upping this to 6,000 miles will cost you an extra £12 a month, and 8,000 an extra £34 a month, so this offer is probably better for low-mileage drivers.
For this price, you will be getting the entry-level car with five seats (seven seats, from the same broker, comes in at £12 extra a month), but the Nissan still offers an awful lot for the money.
Acenta Premium trim packs an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a wireless smartphone charger. Front and rear parking sensors, plus a rear-view camera with a washing system also means parking is a doddle.
Powering this X-Trail is not one of Nissan's fancy e-Power units, but a pretty conventional 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. While it may lack the clever petrol-electric skills of the e-Power, the brand still claims the 1.5-litre petrol will return just over 40mpg, which isn't too bad for a family-sized SUV.
Interior fit and finish is decent, and it's a very roomy car – six-footers can easily stretch out in comfort in the back – and because this is the five-seater model, boot space is an impressive 585 litres.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.
