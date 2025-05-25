Car Deal of the Day: Family-size Nissan X-Trail for less than a smaller Qashqai

Mild-hybrid engine; easy to drive

Well equipped; high-quality interior feel

Only £197.91 a month

Nissan has just dusted off a facelifted version of the X-Trial that is due for launch later this year, just as the Japanese car maker celebrates 35 years of the mid-size SUV. That's great news if you're in the market for one because there are plenty of deals on the current car.

Like this one from Leasing Options that's available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It sees you taking the keys for £197.91 a month, making the X-Trail currently cheaper than its Qashqai baby brother.

To get this two-year deal up and running, all you need to do is to lay down £2,774.91 as an initial payment of 12 months up front. Alternatively, you could lower this to a nine-month initial payment, which comes in at £2,342.91, and this only increases the monthly payments to £215.88.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year with the 12-month initial-payment deal. Upping this to 6,000 miles will cost you an extra £12 a month, and 8,000 an extra £34 a month, so this offer is probably better for low-mileage drivers.

For this price, you will be getting the entry-level car with five seats (seven seats, from the same broker, comes in at £12 extra a month), but the Nissan still offers an awful lot for the money.