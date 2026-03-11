Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Nissan X-Trail updated for 2026 with new N-Trek trim and all-hybrid range

The revised Nissan X-Trail starts from £38,220 and is available to order now

By:Tom Jervis
11 Mar 2026
New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek - blue and beige front 3/423

The Nissan X-Trail has been updated for 2026 with revised exterior styling, upgraded Google infotainment and a rugged new N-Trek model.

Available to order now, the revised Nissan X-Trail has ditched the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine. The 2026 model is only offered with the brand’s e-Power hybrid system in either two- or four-wheel drive guises, producing 201bhp and 210 respectively. Consequently, the cost of entry for Nissan’s mid-size SUV has risen slightly from £36,225 to £38,220 – like-for-like, the X-Trail is now roughly £450 more than it was before.

Headlining the changes is undoubtedly the revival of the N-Trek trim level which adds several off-road-inspired design upgrades, along similar lines to something like an xLine BMW, or Ford Kuga Active. While other refreshed X-Trail variants – Acenta Premium, N-Connecta and Tekna – get a slightly wider version of Nissan’s trademark V-Motion grille, N-Trek models get their own rendition, complete with red badging. This sits above a more robust-looking bumper, also complete with red tow hook-like accents.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’re sitting behind an X-Trail in traffic and you’re not sure whether it’s the new one or not, the 2026 versions can also be identified by new hook-shaped LED taillights. The rear bumpers have seen a subtle nip-and-tuck, plus there’s now two new colours to choose from Sukomo Blue and Coastal Dune, as well as fresh alloy wheel designs.

Interior and tech changes

Equally as subtle as the exterior updates are those on the inside of the 2026 Nissan X-Trail. The standard-fit 12.3-inch infotainment system now has built-in Google connectivity, which includes Google Maps and Google Assistant. Other interior changes include an upgraded 360-degree camera which can help you peek around T-junctions, as well as the option of quilted chestnut brown leather. Nissan says it’s tweaked and refined its ProPilot Assist driving assistance features, too.

New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek - brown interior 23

As before, the Nissan X-Trail will continue to be offered in both five and seven-seat configurations, with a sliding second row to aid flexibility in the five seaters or access to the third row seats when they’re fitted. Boosting practicality further, the N-Trek model also gets CellCloth waterproof upholstery, as well as rubber waterproof mats in the boot and footwells.

It’s perhaps no surprise that Nissan has removed the 1.5-litre petrol engine from the line-up as the launch of the refreshed X-Trail comes soon after over 4,500 non-hybrid models were recalled in the UK due to a fire risk. The firm says it will “begin notifying customers via mail in March 2026 to notify them that they can visit their local authorized Nissan dealer where an update will be performed free of charge.”

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

