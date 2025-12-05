New Nissan X-Trail to bring tough new look and e-Power tech in 2027
Critical new SUV will form the backbone of Nissan’s global renaissance, and it can’t come soon enough
Nissan is hard at work putting together an all-new X-Trail SUV which is set to debut in 2027.
The plan was revealed by CEO Ivan Espinosa, then further clarified by head of design Alfonso Albaisa, and the model’s importance cannot be overstated, as it will compete in the single largest market segment against two of the world’s highest selling cars, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.
The X-Trail, or Rogue as it’s called in the USA, is a family-sized SUV that here in the UK sits in the range above the big-selling Qashqai and Juke. The current, fourth-generation model has been on sale since 2021, but compared to the more rugged first two generations, it hasn’t enjoyed quite so much success.
In reaction to this, Nissan is fast-tracking an all-new model to market in order to do battle with its recently updated key rivals – which continue to outperform the X-Trail in sales.
Albaisa told Auto Express: “The trick with the Rogue is the functionality of that car leading the segment. The roominess is a nice balance for its size. But the [current] Rogue, you can argue that it’s been around a while. It’s lost its punch and so the exercise [with the forthcoming model] was to respect the functionality with the last generation, but to bring more wow and more spice, because people are reacting to things that look a bit more different.”
As such, we expect the general package to remain largely the same size as it is now, with a five-seat or seven-seat interior and a focus on practicality. This core deliverable will then drive the exterior design, but do so in a way that delivers a more distinctive model than is the case at present.
Albaisa continued: “You’re going to see a bit more edginess. I don’t mean form, but it does include form. It’ll be a little more outstanding in the design itself. We’ve been playing with textures a lot, and it has an outstanding character.”
Given that rugged styling is becoming increasingly popular – and with Nissan having introduced it to the class on the original model – expect the new X-Trail to feature a more blocky look, but without losing the sharp, contemporary Nissan design language seen on its other current models.
Albaisa confirmed: “It’s a bit more boxy than today, but has a futuristic expression. I have to stop before I start drawing you the car!”
But practicality won’t be the only thing driving the new X-Trail’s design. Albaisa continued: “I think you can do rugged, but the refinement has to be quite high. The original looked much purer and with more intention than its rivals at the time. All of the cars [in this segment] have become a lot better, but the new Rogue will have e-Power, so that’s big. That new generation of e-Power is able to do the world well.”
The irony is that e-Power has been available on European and Japanese-specification X-Trail models for a few years now, but this is the first time it’ll be available in the USA, and so it would not be a surprise if the design reflects this new, heavily electrified element of the overall package.
Inside, we can use the new Leaf as a reference point, as Nissan has invested heavily in its new Google-based dual-screen digital interface. This will largely shape the dashboard architecture, but as with the RAV4 and CR-V, we expect the fitment of some physical controls, as well as rugged materials and flexible seating arrangements. The current N-Trek’s waterproof upholstery will also drive future trends in colour and trim options.
What the new X-Trail won’t have, though, is an all-electric powertrain, as the company has plans for another bespoke EV with a more spacious and flexible interior than the similarly sized Aryia. When this new car arrives, or what specific form it takes, is still unknown.
We shouldn’t have to wait long to see the new X-Trail, with the US-market Rogue likely to be revealed in late 2026, with Japanese and European specifications arriving in the following months.
Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…
Find a car with the experts