Nissan is hard at work putting together an all-new X-Trail SUV which is set to debut in 2027.

The plan was revealed by CEO Ivan Espinosa, then further clarified by head of design Alfonso Albaisa, and the model’s importance cannot be overstated, as it will compete in the single largest market segment against two of the world’s highest selling cars, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

The X-Trail, or Rogue as it’s called in the USA, is a family-sized SUV that here in the UK sits in the range above the big-selling Qashqai and Juke. The current, fourth-generation model has been on sale since 2021, but compared to the more rugged first two generations, it hasn’t enjoyed quite so much success.

In reaction to this, Nissan is fast-tracking an all-new model to market in order to do battle with its recently updated key rivals – which continue to outperform the X-Trail in sales.

Albaisa told Auto Express: “The trick with the Rogue is the functionality of that car leading the segment. The roominess is a nice balance for its size. But the [current] Rogue, you can argue that it’s been around a while. It’s lost its punch and so the exercise [with the forthcoming model] was to respect the functionality with the last generation, but to bring more wow and more spice, because people are reacting to things that look a bit more different.”