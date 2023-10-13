Does the Honda CR-V still stand for ‘Compact Recreational Vehicle? Well, at over 4.7 meters in length for this sixth-generation version, we wouldn’t say so. Perhaps ‘Comfortable Recreational Vehicle’? Again, we’d be inclined to say you can find several rivals that are more comfortable. However, the CR-V is a spacious, well-equipped SUV that’s also packed with safety technology to keep you and your loved ones safe. Mind you, it should come stacked with equipment, considering its premium pricing.

About the Honda CR-V

The CR-V has been a part of the Honda lineup since the late ‘90s when it was the brand’s only SUV, and it competed with rivals like the Land Rover Freelander and Toyota RAV4. Today, the CR-V sits above the smaller Honda HR-V and ZR-V as the largest SUV from the Japanese manufacturer.

It still goes up against the RAV4 (and its Suzuki Across counterpart), but now it’s the Land Rover Discovery Sport, plus a whole host of other challengers, including the Ford Kuga, Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento, Mazda CX-60, Nissan X-Trail. Peugeot 5008, Renault Austral, and Skoda Kodiaq. You can even include posh rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX and the Volvo XC60 in the mix due to the CR-Vs ambitiously high price, which is even greater than some electric alternatives such as the best-selling Tesla Model Y.

That pricing starts at around £46,000 for the entry-level Elegance, rising to nearly £49,000 for the Advance trim, going all the way up to almost £54,000 for the range-topping Advance Tech. We think that’s pretty punchy, considering that puts it in the realm of some excellent premium SUV choices, a few of which have the additional flexibility of seven seats. That’s impossible with the hybrid-only UK CR-V range because the batteries and the associated hybrid gubbins take up the space where the third row would go. Seven seats are available in petrol-only versions of CR-V sold in other countries, but we won’t get that option in the UK because the petrol will be too thirsty for our tastes.