Lexus NX review

Pricing for the Lexus NX starts at just under £45,000 for a front-wheel drive 350h Urban, which undercuts the least expensive Mercedes GLC significantly - and while that rival comes with four-wheel drive as standard, you can’t have it as an efficient hybrid unless you spend even more to get the plug-in hybrid version. You’ll need to spend nearly £50,000 for the least expensive plug-in NX (the 450h Premium), while the top-of-the-range 450h F Sport Takumi costs nearly £60,500.

Engines, performance & drive

The Lexus NX is available in both 241bhp 350h full hybrid taking 8.7 seconds to get from 0-62mph, and 302bhp 450h plug-in hybrid form covering the same sprint in a swifter 6.3 seconds. The latter will be able to drive under electric power for around 40 miles, and provides a good bridge for those unsure whether they want to go for a full electric car yet. The NX is refined and rides well, and while it isn't the sharpest mid-size SUV to drive, it certainly handles in a tidy and confidence inspiring fashion. Read more about the Lexus NX’s engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

Hybrid technology means the Lexus NX is a premium mid-size SUV with affordable running costs in comparison with a regular petrol or diesel SUV. The plug-in hybrid 450h will be the better choice for company car drivers thanks to its over 40 miles of electric only range and low emissions, plus it’ll still be efficient on fuel even when the battery is depleted. The regular 350h hybrid gets 49.5mpg in front-wheel drive form, and 47mpg with four-wheel drive. Insurance and depreciation costs should be either on par or below those of rivals. Read more about the Lexus NX’s MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

While the Lexus NX might not look radically different from its predecessor on the outside, there have been far more changes made under the skin and with its interior that put the latest NX right up there with its premium competition. It features a much more intuitive infotainment system, with the optional 14-inch display (standard on F Sport and above) being a particular highlight with its easy to use physical dials. Read more about the Lexus NX’s interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

There’s plenty of space for five inside the Lexus NX, plus its respectable 520 litre boot (expanding to 1,411 litres with the seats down) isn’t compromised by the larger battery pack of the plug-in hybrid model, unlike that of rivals. The twin-hinged centre console is a neat design, plus there’s plenty of adjustment in the driving position, particularly if you go for a Premium trim version with electric adjustment as standard. Read more about the Lexus NX’s boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The latest Lexus NX gets a maximum five out of five star rating from safety experts Euro NCAP, and it comes with lots of safety assistance technology as standard to help prevent you getting into a collision in the first place. The Lexus brand also does well against its main premium mid-size SUV manufacturer rivals in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the Lexus NX’s reliability and safety…

Lexus NX alternatives

The NX goes head-to-head with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Mercedes GLC, while the 450h+ plug-in hybrid version may be appealing to buyers not yet ready to make the move to an all-electric SUV such as the BMW iX3.