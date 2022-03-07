Lexus NX review
Efficient, comfortable and featuring impressive on-board technology, the Lexus NX is a premium SUV that competes with the class best
Is the Lexus NX a good car?
Ever since the latest Lexus NX arrived on the scene in 2021, it has secured a hat-trick of victories in our New Car Awards as the best mid-size premium SUV, so when we say it’s worthy of your hard-earned, we mean it. The NX has consistently impressed us with its efficiency, refinement, superb build quality and practicality for a number of years, allowing us to keep giving it the nod over its rivals.
You might find the NX a little expensive at the top end of the range, and the CVT automatic gearbox still isn’t the smoothest, but the Japanese SUV is a convincing proposition and ready to take on rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes.
Key specs
Fuel type
Hybrid, plug-in hybrid
Body style
Mid-size SUV
Powertrain
2.5-litre, 4cyl petrol plus 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive
Safety
Five stars (Euro NCAP, 2022)
Warranty
3yrs/60,000 miles (up to 10yrs/100k miles with routine franchised dealer servicing)
How much does the Lexus NX cost?
The Lexus NX is the Japanese manufacturer’s best-selling model in the UK (and our 2024 Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year), where its sharp, angular exterior style and luxurious, well appointed cabin help it stand out from its more traditional German rivals.
At first glance, you may think not an awful lot has changed with the second-generation NX compared to the original model; there’s been a little nip and tuck for the front light clusters, while a light bar now runs the width of the rear, but it’s still unmistakably an NX – albeit a slightly bigger version.
It’s inside the cabin and under the bonnet of the NX where Lexus has focused much of its attention. The previous model struggled to deliver on its claimed economy figures during real-world driving conditions, and didn’t have an answer to the efficient diesel-engined SUVs of the time.
With oil-burners on the wane and electrified powertrains becoming the norm, Lexus has embraced plug-in hybrid technology for the first time with the introduction of the NX 450h+ model, while a 350h self-charging hybrid version is also available. Based on the same underpinnings as the Toyota RAV4, the NX uses a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a CVT automatic transmission, with the 302bhp PHEV model including a 18.1kWh battery and a pair of electric motors to provide all-wheel-drive. The 350h variant is available with either front- or four-wheel-drive, but produces less power at 241bhp.
Lexus is normally pretty generous with its levels of standard equipment across all of its models, and the NX SUV certainly doesn’t buck this trend. But, while the entry-level Urban specification includes items such as 18-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a 9.8-inch media touchscreen with integrated sat-nav, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, plus heated front seats, the extra luxuries offered with the optional Premium and Premium Plus packs could prove tempting. Further equipment levels include the F Sport which adds a more dynamic edge (think BMW M Sport trim) and top-of-the-range Takumi versions that provide a focus on overall comfort and refinement.
Pricing for the Lexus NX starts at just under £45,000 for a front-wheel drive 350h Urban, which undercuts the least expensive Mercedes GLC significantly - and while that rival comes with four-wheel drive as standard, you can’t have it as an efficient hybrid unless you spend even more to get the plug-in hybrid version. You’ll need to spend nearly £50,000 for the least expensive plug-in NX (the 450h Premium), while the top-of-the-range 450h F Sport Takumi costs nearly £60,500.
Engines, performance & drive
The Lexus NX is available in both 241bhp 350h full hybrid taking 8.7 seconds to get from 0-62mph, and 302bhp 450h plug-in hybrid form covering the same sprint in a swifter 6.3 seconds. The latter will be able to drive under electric power for around 40 miles, and provides a good bridge for those unsure whether they want to go for a full electric car yet. The NX is refined and rides well, and while it isn't the sharpest mid-size SUV to drive, it certainly handles in a tidy and confidence inspiring fashion. Read more about the Lexus NX’s engines, performance and drive…
MPG, emissions & running costs
Hybrid technology means the Lexus NX is a premium mid-size SUV with affordable running costs in comparison with a regular petrol or diesel SUV. The plug-in hybrid 450h will be the better choice for company car drivers thanks to its over 40 miles of electric only range and low emissions, plus it’ll still be efficient on fuel even when the battery is depleted. The regular 350h hybrid gets 49.5mpg in front-wheel drive form, and 47mpg with four-wheel drive. Insurance and depreciation costs should be either on par or below those of rivals. Read more about the Lexus NX’s MPG, emissions and running costs…
Interior, design & technology
While the Lexus NX might not look radically different from its predecessor on the outside, there have been far more changes made under the skin and with its interior that put the latest NX right up there with its premium competition. It features a much more intuitive infotainment system, with the optional 14-inch display (standard on F Sport and above) being a particular highlight with its easy to use physical dials. Read more about the Lexus NX’s interior, design and technology…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
There’s plenty of space for five inside the Lexus NX, plus its respectable 520 litre boot (expanding to 1,411 litres with the seats down) isn’t compromised by the larger battery pack of the plug-in hybrid model, unlike that of rivals. The twin-hinged centre console is a neat design, plus there’s plenty of adjustment in the driving position, particularly if you go for a Premium trim version with electric adjustment as standard. Read more about the Lexus NX’s boot space, comfort and practicality…
Reliability & safety
The latest Lexus NX gets a maximum five out of five star rating from safety experts Euro NCAP, and it comes with lots of safety assistance technology as standard to help prevent you getting into a collision in the first place. The Lexus brand also does well against its main premium mid-size SUV manufacturer rivals in the Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the Lexus NX’s reliability and safety…
Lexus NX alternatives
The NX goes head-to-head with the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and the Mercedes GLC, while the 450h+ plug-in hybrid version may be appealing to buyers not yet ready to make the move to an all-electric SUV such as the BMW iX3.
