BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?

Premium SUVs are big business. Desirable badges, chunky designs and space for all the family mean that wealthy buyers can’t get enough of them. And nowhere is that more evident than among the upmarket German brands.

In the past couple of years, some of the greatest successes among the “big four” have been with their mid-size SUVs; Audi’s most popular car is the Q5, for Mercedes it’s the GLC, for Porsche it’s the Macan, and BMW’s top seller is the X3, having initially created the formula that many others now emulate. So, when an all-new X3 is let loose, it’s a big deal.

Bold styling, more tech than ever and better refinement mark out BMW’s newcomer, but will it be enough to overcome such a broad and talented range of competition?

With so much focus on the German brands, Lexus often flies under the radar of many buyers – especially in the UK. And if past experience of the Lexus NX is anything to go by, that’s a shame, because it’s a superb offering. Indeed, it’s our reigning mid-size Premium SUV of the Year – and has been for several years. In other words, there will be no tougher test for the BMW than this one.

BMW X3

Model: BMW X3 20 xDrive M Sport Price: £50,175 Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl petrol, 187bhp, plus 17bhp HEV motor 0-62mph: 7.8 seconds Test efficiency/range: 35.1mpg/502 miles Annual VED: £590

The original BMW X3 was one of the first models to kick off the mid-size premium SUV segment, and after two decades of refinement, there are still some areas where its rivals struggle to compete. Driving dynamics and tech are two trump cards for the latest model, but in its weakest areas, it’s average at worst. Pricing is competitive when compared against its key challengers, with the entry-level model undercutting the most affordable Mercedes-Benz GLC, and running the ageing Audi Q5 very close.