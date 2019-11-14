The Porsche Macan has been around for a long time, although, sadly, this version’s days are numbered. It’s a very popular premium mid-size SUV and there's a good reason for this. Beyond its desirable badge and stylish exterior, the Macan is one of the better SUVs to drive and if you can live with the relatively firm ride it’s still comfortable and practical enough to handle family car duties.

The Macan’s sporty focus continues in the petrol-only range of powertrains and the high running costs that come along with them. Yet the standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox means the Macan is a beautifully relaxed car to drive, and the fit and finish of the interior is simply flawless.

About the Porsche Macan

After the runaway success of Porsche’s first SUV, the Cayenne, it was clear the German sports car manufacturer couldn’t afford not to extend its presence in the SUV sector.

The Macan entered production in 2014, before an initial update in 2019 brought significant changes both inside and out. Another refresh in 2021 further extended the life span of Porsche’s mid-size SUV, because it’ll continue to be sold alongside a brand-new, electric-only Macan due to arrive in 2024.

The Macan is still a very desirable SUV that drives extremely well, which is a pretty remarkable feat for something that’s been in production for so long. But that’s not surprising considering it bears one of the most highly-regarded performance car badges of all time. There may still be some of Porsche’s more puritanical sports car fans who still roll their eyes at the mere idea of a Porsche SUV, but most of the rest of the world has got over that philosophical hurdle, as the sales figures attest.