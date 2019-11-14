Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Porsche Macan review: fun and practical sporty SUV

The Porsche Macan drives extremely well and has the right image, but it's thirsty and less comfortable than it should be

by: Jordan Katsianis
6 Feb 2024
Porsche Macan T - front tracking33
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£55,805 to £74,105
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Great to drive
  • High quality cabin
  • A Porsche badge
  • Only thirsty petrol engines available
  • Ride on the firm side
  • Expensive options
Find your Porsche Macan
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£685 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The Porsche Macan has been around for a long time, although, sadly, this version’s days are numbered.  It’s a very popular premium mid-size SUV and there's a good reason for this. Beyond its desirable badge and stylish exterior, the Macan is one of the better SUVs to drive and if you can live with the relatively firm ride it’s still comfortable and practical enough to handle family car duties.

The Macan’s sporty focus continues in the petrol-only range of powertrains and the high running costs that come along with them. Yet the standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic gearbox means the Macan is a beautifully relaxed car to drive, and the fit and finish of the interior is simply flawless.

About the Porsche Macan

After the runaway success of Porsche’s first SUV, the Cayenne, it was clear the German sports car manufacturer couldn’t afford not to extend its presence in the SUV sector. 

The Macan entered production in 2014, before an initial update in 2019 brought significant changes both inside and out. Another refresh in 2021 further extended the life span of Porsche’s mid-size SUV, because it’ll continue to be sold alongside a brand-new, electric-only Macan due to arrive in 2024.

The Macan is still a very desirable SUV that drives extremely well, which is a pretty remarkable feat for something that’s been in production for so long. But that’s not surprising considering it bears one of the most highly-regarded performance car badges of all time. There may still be some of Porsche’s more puritanical sports car fans who still roll their eyes at the mere idea of a Porsche SUV, but most of the rest of the world has got over that philosophical hurdle, as the sales figures attest. 

More reviews

Car group tests
Road tests

The Macan swims in a crowded pool. It’s up against the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar, along with other German rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and X4,  and Mercedes GLC. Meanwhile, the Lexus NX features impressive on-board technology, and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Maserati Grecale offer buyers their own stylish take on what a premium SUV is all about.

Porsche Macan T - rear tracking33

The most recent round of updates in 2021 saw the flagship Macan Turbo axed, subtle power increases for the rest of the range and a few exterior details freshened up. Porsche’s baby SUV got a new front bumper and rear diffuser, standard Sport Design door mirrors, Porsche's LED Dynamic Light System, along with new wheel designs and fresh paint options. Inside the cabin, haptic touch surfaces replaced buttons, while the infotainment touchscreen grew substantially and now features the latest user interface.

The Macan lineup now consists of four models: the standard Macan, Macan T, Macan S and top-of-the-range Macan GTS. The base model and Macan T are powered by a 261bhp version of the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, while the Macan S uses Porsche’s in-house 2.9-litre hot-V (which denotes that the two turbochargers live within the ‘V’ of the engine) V6 petrol unit packing 375bhp. The top-spec GTS model uses the same V6 but produces 434bhp – 69bhp less than the BMW X3 M and X4 M. Both engines are connected to a seven-speed PDK auto gearbox and four-wheel drive as standard.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

For an alternative guide to the Porsche Macan, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Frequently Asked Questions
We think the Porsche Macan is still a worthwhile sporty SUV if you’re hankering for a Porsche in a more practical format.
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    5dr PDK
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £53,400

Most Economical

  • Name
    5dr PDK
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £53,400

Fastest

  • Name
    GTS 5dr PDK
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £71,700
See More Stats
In this review
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

More on Macan

Show me:
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans
1 Feb 2024

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
All-new 2024 electric Porsche Macan revealed with 380-mile range
Porsche Macan EV - front action
News
25 Jan 2024

All-new 2024 electric Porsche Macan revealed with 380-mile range

The Porsche Macan 4 will cost from £69,800 and the top-spec 630bhp Turbo will hit £95,000 
New Porsche Macan EV: specs, latest details and official sketches
Porsche Macan EV 2024 teaser - front
News
23 Jan 2024

New Porsche Macan EV: specs, latest details and official sketches

Porsche’s all-electric Macan will receive the long-awaited PPE architecture
New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design
Porsche Macan EV interior
News
11 Dec 2023

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera
New Porsche Macan EV prototype review
Porsche Macan EV prototype - front
Road tests
9 Oct 2023

New Porsche Macan EV prototype review

We get a first taste of the new all-electric Porsche Macan SUV
Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan: 2023 twin test review
Maserati Grecale and Porsche Macan - front tracking
Car group tests
12 Aug 2023

Maserati Grecale vs Porsche Macan: 2023 twin test review

Can the Maserati Grecale beat the Porsche Macan for hot-SUV honours?
Best cars for £30,000 or less
Best cars for £30,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans
20 Mar 2023

Best cars for £30,000 or less

Got a budget of £30,000 to spend on a new car? You may want to check out these excellent used buys first
Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review
BMW M135i and Porsche Macan T - front tracking
Car group tests
27 Feb 2023

Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review

Can a performance SUV compete with a four-wheel-drive hot hatch for driving fun? We find out, courtesy of Porsche and BMW
New Porsche Macan T 2022 review
Porsche Macan T - front tracking
Road tests
11 Aug 2022

New Porsche Macan T 2022 review

The new Porsche Macan T is the touring version of the popular performance SUV
New 2022 Porsche Macan T arrives as driver-focused SUV
Porsche Macan T - front
News
17 Feb 2022

New 2022 Porsche Macan T arrives as driver-focused SUV

Porsche has given its Macan SUV the ‘T’ treatment, with a bespoke chassis setup and design touches for £53,970
New Porsche Macan 2.0 2022 review
Porsche Macan 2.0 2022 - front
Road tests
15 Dec 2021

New Porsche Macan 2.0 2022 review

Has more power, suspension tweaks and a cabin overhaul transformed the entry-level Porsche Macan into one of the very best family SUVs?
New Porsche Macan GTS 2021 review
Porsche Macan GTS - front
Road tests
31 Aug 2021

New Porsche Macan GTS 2021 review

We get behind the wheel of the most hardcore Porsche Macan yet
New 2021 Porsche Macan facelift gets new look and more power
Porsche Macan S - front
News
19 Jul 2021

New 2021 Porsche Macan facelift gets new look and more power

The Porsche Macan gets a small exterior update, plus a new centre console and revised power outputs across the line-up
New Porsche Macan facelift prototype review
Porsche Macan prototype - front
Road tests
13 Jun 2021

New Porsche Macan facelift prototype review

We get behind the wheel of a prototype version of the facelifted Porsche Macan SUV
Cupra Formentor vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Porsche Macan
Cupra Formentor vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Porsche Macan
Car group tests
17 Apr 2021

Cupra Formentor vs Alfa Romeo Stelvio vs Porsche Macan

Can the new Cupra Formentor stack up to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Porsche Macan in this sporty SUV battle?
New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS revealed for 2020
Porsche Macan GTS - front static
News
17 Dec 2019

New 375bhp Porsche Macan GTS revealed for 2020

Porsche Macan GTS receives facelift for 2020 and will sit between Macan S and Turbo, prices to start from £58,816
New Porsche Macan Turbo 2019 review
Porsche Macan Turbo - front tracking
Road tests
15 Oct 2019

New Porsche Macan Turbo 2019 review

Can the new powertrain in the Porsche Macan Turbo transform it into a class leading performance SUV?
New 435bhp Porsche Macan Turbo breaks cover at Frankfurt
Porsche Macan Turbo - front 3/4 static Frankfurt
News
10 Sep 2019

New 435bhp Porsche Macan Turbo breaks cover at Frankfurt

Porsche has revealed the facelifted version of its Macan Turbo SUV for the first time with a new twin-turbo V6 engine
Porsche Macan vs Jaguar F-Pace
Porsche Macan vs Jaguar F-Pace - header
Car group tests
26 Feb 2019

Porsche Macan vs Jaguar F-Pace

The new Porsche Macan promises to be the best-driving premium SUV, but how does it fare against the Jaguar F-Pace?
New Porsche Macan 2019 review
Porsche Macan - front
Road tests
25 Jan 2019

New Porsche Macan 2019 review

Diesel’s out and petrol’s in for the new entry-level Porsche Macan SUV, but is it an improvement? We find out..
New Porsche Macan S priced from £48,750
Porsche Macan S - front
News
10 Dec 2018

New Porsche Macan S priced from £48,750

New Porsche Macan S SUV arrives with a more powerful engine and tuned chassis
New 2018 Porsche Macan SUV revealed
Porsche Macan 2019 front blue
News
3 Oct 2018

New 2018 Porsche Macan SUV revealed

The revamped Porsche Macan SUV appears in Paris and is set to start from £46,344
New Porsche Macan 2018 prototype review
New Porsche Macan 2018 prototype review front quarter
Road tests
6 Jun 2018

New Porsche Macan 2018 prototype review

With the Porsche Macan no longer harbouring diesel power, we test a pre-production model in 3.0-litre V6 petrol form
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content