Alfa Romeo’s reveal of the Giulia Quadrifoglio super saloon in summer 2015 was followed up a few months later by the Stelvio Quadrifoglio performance SUV. Pitched as a rival to the likes of the Porsche Macan Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, Jaguar F-Pace SVR and BMW X3 M Competition, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio stands out thanks to a raucous engine, excellent driving dynamics and typical Italian style. The Stelvio was the first SUV from Alfa Romeo and even in standard guise it’s a well-mannered mid-sized SUV on the road. The hot Quadrifoglio version, as is the case with the Giulia Quadrioglio, really ramps up the excitement thanks to a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 with 503bhp. Both cars share the same platform, so the Stelvio drives more like a car than a high-riding SUV. • Best fast family cars on sale You don’t take long to realise the engine is the star of the show in the Quadrifoglio. It sounds fantastic and its 503bhp is delivered in spectacular fashion via a quick-witted gearbox and confidence-inspiring yet playful four-wheel drive system - which sends most of its power to the rear. There are genuinely sporty levels of body control, feedback and chassis balance that make the Quadrifoglio one of the very best fast SUVs for those who love driving.

Alfa already has quite a driver focused SUV in the standard Stelvio, so it's little surprise that a set of chassis tweaks and the addition of a thumping new engine has improved its dynamic makeup. The four-wheel drive powertrain ensures that all 503bhp and 600Nm of torque are fed to the road without any drama; deep chested wails from the engine are punctuated by violent pops and bangs from the exhaust. After the brutal acceleration you notice the steering, which is super sharp and accurate; the slightest twitch from your wrist is transmitted directly to the wheels. It instills the Stelvio with a greater sense of agility than its kerbweight would lead you to believe. Combined with the four-wheel drive system it makes for an incredibly fast and secure performance car. A wide spread of torque, sharp throttle response and thumping gear changes make it one of the best powertrains in the business. Alfa's Pro-DNA system brings a host of drive modes, with the lairy Dynamic and Race modes sharpening throttle response, backing off the traction control and opening up the baffles in the quad-tipped exhausts. Flick the Stelvio through the various drive modes and up to its most aggressive Race setting, and the reins are loosened on the stability control. This allows for a bit more movement at the rear end before the four-wheel drive system gathers it all up and launches you down the road, but even here it's incredibly surefooted. There's torque vectoring on hand to help keep understeer at bay but also promote agility in the corners.

It’s a beautifully balanced SUV, but it has its limits. The Stelvio manages its weight shifting from side to side through high-speed corners, but you are always aware of the mass it’s hauling around – as it leans a little through corners. Still, at 1,830kg the aluminium-bodied Stelvio Quadrifoglio is over 200kg leaner than a BMW X3 M Competition, with the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 sitting at 2,070kg and 1,945kg respectively. 22 MPG, CO2 and Running Costs The Quadrifoglio will be expensive to run, but fuel economy is respectable for a high-performance SUV Like all high-performance premium cars, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be a pricey car to run. Official fuel economy figures of 23.9mpg are actually pretty respectable for a car of this size and performance, thanks in part to the engine’s ability to imperceptibly shut down a bank of its cylinders to reduce fuel consumption when cruising at steady speeds of up to around 80mph. All other expenses will be high by conventional standards. Given the 267g/km CO2 emissions rating, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio sits in the highest first year road tax band with a £2,605 fee, while company car buyers will face the highest-possible 37 per cent Benefit in Kind rate. The Quadrifoglio’s high asking price means it’ll incur a surcharge that’ll bring yearly road tax payments to £390 in the first five years of ownership.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio sits in insurance group 50 so premiums will not be cheap. For comparison, the Mercedes GLC 63 S sits in group 47, the BMW X3 M in group 46 and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is in group 48. Our experts predict that the Stelvio Quadrifoglio will hold on to around 50.4 to 53.4 per cent of its value come trade-in time after three years and 36,000 miles. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR retains around 50.4 per cent over the same period, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will hold on to around 43.9 per cent. 22 Interior, design and technology It’s solidly built and feels sporty inside, but the Stelvio Quadrifoglio doesn’t quite match its rivals when it comes to luxury The Stelvio Quadrifoglio shares much with its performance saloon cousin, the Giulia Quadrifoglio. The two cars have the same platform and engine, though the Stelvio utilises Alfa Romeo’s Q4 four-wheel drive system. The similarities continue inside the cabin, where the Stelvio shares much of its design and parts with its saloon counterpart. There are several neat touches to remind you that you are in something a bit more special than the average Stelvio, though. The Alcantara and carbon fibre steering wheel, red decorative stitching and excellent carbon-backed Sparco bucket seats (which are now a no-cost option) set the tone without being over the top. Our only cabin reservation is perhaps some of the switchgear doesn’t feel or operate with the slickness you’d expect in a premium SUV. The beautiful aluminium gear shift paddles behind the wheel put the plastic offerings of its rivals to shame.

Overall quality is good, but not quite as impressive as that found in a Mercedes or BMW. It represents a big step forward over older Alfa Romeos, however. Just like the standard Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio comes with an 8.8-inch infotainment system that incorporates sat-nav, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s a big screen that has been incorporated nicely into the top of the dash, but it's not the most efficient when it comes to displaying information. The system is easy to control with its centre-console-mounted rotary controller. Initially an optional extra, the 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio upgrade is now standard on the Quadrifoglio. 22 Practicality, comfort and boot space The Quadrifoglio is just about as practical as the standard Alfa Romeo Stelvio, so it keeps pace with rivals from BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar The go-faster Stelvio doesn’t really lose out to its standard counterparts when it comes to practicality. There’s loads of space up front, the cabin boasts plenty of storage for family life and there’s a good-sized boot. Crucially for a sporty car, the driving position is good too – it’s possible to get really low in the car yet still benefit from the added height of an SUV with a good view out. You don’t get the traditional upright position you’d associate with an SUV either, which is a good thing. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is longer than most of its rivals, including the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and BMW X3M Competition. The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is bigger in every direction, though. The Quadrifoglio measures 4,702mm in length and is 2,163mm wide including its mirrors.

Much like the standard Stelvio, the Quadrifoglio is a practical mid-sized SUV – there’s ample space in the front, while the rear bench is spacious enough for adults. Rear kneeroom suffers slightly if you opt for the Sparco carbon-backed seats, but not by much. The sloping roof robs a little headroom, but only those over six feet tall will notice. ISOfix points are supplied in the outer rear seats. The Stelvio has 525 litres of boot space – 55 more than you’ll find in the back of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 but 25 litres less than the BMW X3 M Competition, and considerably smaller than that in the larger F-Pace SVR. In practice though it’s a very practical space – well shaped and with a low load lip. The rear seats fold with a 40/20/40 split, while an electric tailgate comes as standard for added practicality. 22 Reliability and Safety Lots of safety kit and great Driver Power results for Alfa Romeo bode well for the Stelvio, but reliability is still unproven Alfa Romeo performed very well in our 2023 Driver Power, returning to the top steps of manufacturers table with an impressive fifth place score out of 32 brands included in the survey. Owners have praised style and driving performance with an onus on road handling and steering. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio comes as standard with a rear view camera, lane-departure warning and blind-spot detection. Although it was a £900 option originally, adaptive cruise control is now standard. The Stelvio comes with an impressive five-year, 75,000-mile warranty and five years of roadside assistance – great for peace of mind and better than most other cars in the class. By contrast, Mercedes and BMW each offer a three-year unlimited mile warranty. Alfa Romeo’s Easy Care servicing plan can be customised to fit your car’s use and spread the cost of maintenance.