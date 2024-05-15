Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport specials go to the dark side

It’s another limited-run Alfa special edition, but one more version of the brilliant sports saloon and SUV is no bad thing

by: Jordan Katsianis
15 May 2024
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport26

Alfa Romeo has shown off its latest limited-edition Quadrifoglio models, with the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio now available in dark and moody Super Sport special edition form. Just 275 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio saloons and 175 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio SUVs will be available worldwide, each with a subtle but not unwelcome set of visual changes. 

Key to these changes is the Quadrifoglio badge, which for the first time has been given a black background as opposed to the usual green clover on white combination. This is joined outside by a carbon fibre grille surround, mirror caps and – specific to the Giulia – roof panel. These are joined by black brake calipers and a dark finish to the iconic five-spoke tele-dial wheel design that’s come to exemplify Quadrifoglio models. In the Giulia, these are 19-inch units as per the standard car, while the Stelvio features the upgraded 21-inch items.

The Giulia will be available in one of three colour options: Alfa Romeo’s three-layer Rosso Etna, Nero Vulcano or Bianco Alfa, with the Stelvio only coming in the red or black options. Both models pick up the usually optional Akrapovic exhaust system complete with their carbon fibre sleeves.

Inside the cabin the dark aura continues, with black leather highlighted by contrasting red stitching across most of the seats, doors, dash and centre console. In addition to this, the exposed weave carbon fibre now has a red thread within it, bringing yet more contrast to the otherwise simple interior.

The rest of the Quadrifoglio’s technical package is unchanged, led by the twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. In the Giulia, this powers the rear wheels through a purely mechanical limited slip differential which was introduced alongside the base car’s update last year. The Stelvio retains the same all-wheel drive system as before, helping give the two models distinctive driving experiences beyond just their different body styles. 

The standard Quadrifoglio’s recent updates also apply, and include new Matrix LED headlights and a new digital driver’s information display, helping keep the pair feeling fresh despite being on sale since 2017. UK allocations have yet to be confirmed, but the Giulia will start from £82,815 and £91,835 for the Stelvio, £4,500 more than standard.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express 

