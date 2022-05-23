Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio long-term test: the weather forecast says sideways

During recent greasy road conditions, the rear end has felt quite wayward, even in Eco mode, which pegs the torque output in the name of economy. Trouble is, the dampers become so soft in this mode it makes the back end feel too vague. Yet in Sport or Race mode, the ride becomes firm enough to unsettle the rear tyres at the merest hint of full throttle. So I’m taking it easy and enjoying this car for all sorts of other reasons at the moment.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: first report

First report: having just stepped out of an EV, our man is relishing this ICE performance car

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 12,519

Efficiency: 22.7mpg

Car enthusiasts like you and me are spoiled for choice these days, but there’s one question right now that’s hard to answer: do I go EV and join the migration towards a powertrain that will eventually propel most of our cars, or do I stick with a good old-fashioned combustion engine for the time being?

I’m a fan of all good cars, full stop, and in a way I’m not fussed what they’re propelled by so long as they’re quick enough to entertain, sharp enough to excite, practical enough to be usable every day and look good. And to prove this point I’ve just done 6,000 miles in the electric Polestar 2 Performance Pack and,

with a couple of surprisingly small caveats, enjoyed every minute of it.