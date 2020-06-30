BMW M3 review

Is the BMW M3 a good car?

More rounded and versatile, but still able to deliver the thunderous performance M cars are famous for, the BMW M3 hits the mark. You might not be sold on the way it looks, but you can’t argue with the fact that it has been refined and honed in every way and is more than worthy of that famous badge.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style 4-door saloon Powertrain 3.0-litre, 6cyl twin-turbo Safety N/A Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the BMW M3 cost?

Since its birth in the 1980s, the BMW M3 has been, to many, the definitive performance saloon car. Expectations rise with every succeeding model, which brings added pressure to this eighth-generation M3. Playing it safe would have been easy, but BMW has rolled the dice big time.

Along with a twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, the M3 boasts four-wheel drive for the first time and the kind of divisive styling we’ve grown accustomed to from modern BMWs. There’s only one version available in the UK, the M3 Competition, which, following an update in 2024, offers 523bhp and 650Nm of torque. Enough for a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph, although this can be raised to 180mph.

With prices starting from around £86,000, the M3 Competition isn’t cheap, and that’s before you’ve selected one of the expensive options packs. But performance saloons with a big petrol engine are a dying breed, so you need to enjoy cars like this, the Mercedes-AMG C-Class, Audi RS4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio while you still can.