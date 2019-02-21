Fastest-accelerating cars in the world 2025

The top speeds of the fastest cars in the world are great for bragging rights but almost irrelevant in real life. On the road, and even most race tracks, there’s just not enough room to crank today’s most power-packed hypercars up towards their maximum velocity. The performance statistic that retains at least a measure of real world relevance is the classic acceleration time. Whether you measure it as 0-60mph or 0-62mph, acceleration is a sure-fire way of sorting the insanely rapid from the merely crazy quick.

The ever-increasing use of electric power by the latest breed of supercars, hypercars and lightweight track cars has seen times tumble, but there’s still scope for good old-fashioned V8 muscle cars or sophisticated multi-cylinder motors to enter the ranks of the world’s fastest accelerating cars.

Our list rounds up the fastest-accelerating cars that money can buy – according to each manufacturer's official 0-62mph figure. Of course, the track surface, weather conditions, car setup and, indeed, the driver can swing these results significantly. Some car firms are also more ‘optimistic’ than others when measuring acceleration.

While we’d love to round up the world's quickest cars on an empty runway for the definitive answer, this list provides our best idea of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world right now based on the manufacturers’ claims.

What are the fastest-accelerating cars in the world?

These are the fastest cars over the benchmark 0-60mph/0-62mph sprint, according to the manufacturers' official claims...

Hennessey Venom F5 - 2.6 seconds (0-60mph)

Hennessey is a respected name in the US for its supercars. It earned its stripes creating monstrous, modified versions of already ballistic performance cars, and the F5 represents all of the firm’s knowhow distilled into a V8-powered, 1,792bhp package. Weighing less than a BMW 3 Series, the F5 has been engineered to perform on track as well as the road, and its claimed 311mph top speed could cement it in the history books as the world’s fastest road car.

Porsche 918 Spyder - 2.6 seconds (0-62mph)

There are fewer better feelings than the wind rushing through your hair, though this sensation may feel more brutal than breezy if you’re sitting in a Porsche 918 Spyder. As a member of the so-called holy trinity of hypercars (the others being the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari) this really is the perfect convertible for obliterating contenders on the track and taking a road trip to the Riviera

Koenigsegg Jesko - 2.5 seconds (0-60mph)

The Koenigsegg Jesko’s remarkable 0-60mph time is more a byproduct of its pursuit of the highest possible top speed. Powered by a raucous 1,600bhp twin-turbocharged V8, the aerodynamic rear-wheel-drive Jesko broke the world record for accelerating from 0-400kmh (0-249mph) in June 2024 with a time of 27.83 seconds. Koenigsegg is aiming to take the Jesko to 350mph flat out.

Tesla Model X Plaid - 2.5 seconds (0-60mph)

Tesla has quickly become a byword for ridiculous acceleration and, regardless of its humungous and boxy appearance, the Model X Plaid lives up to this reputation. Plant your right foot from a standstill and this seven-seater SUV will keep up with most supercars, although we don’t recommend drag racing with your loved ones on-board!

Ferrari SF90 Stradale - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The first ever Plug-in Hybrid Ferrari is a brilliant match of combustion and electricity that’s becoming commonplace in the modern hypercar world. The SF90 is a strong counter-argument to the phrase ‘there’s no replacement for displacement’, as it will accelerate from 0-60mph 0.4 seconds faster than the 812 Superfast, even though it has four fewer cylinders.

Aston Martin Valhalla - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

Aston Martin has confirmed the Valhalla will be with customers from mid-2025. That’s when the first lucky owners will get their hands on this 1064bhp slice of Norse-named heaven. A revised version of the Mercedes V8 used in Aston’s other cars powers the Valhalla, which comes with a top speed of 217mph and 600kg of downforce at 150mph. If you’re one of the lucky 999 to receive this Aston Martin, be prepared to hand over £850,000 for the privilege.

Aston Martin Valkyrie - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

Just like its sibling with an equally cool name, the Aston Martin Valkyrie will sprint from 0-62mph in a mere 2.5 seconds. One key difference, though, is the powertrain, as here you’ll find a hybridised V12 producing a stonking 1,139bhp. It would appear that more cylinders equals more cash, though, as the Valkyrie will set you back a cool two to three million.

Lamborghini Revuelto - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The Revuelto is the first Lamborghini to come with a plug. Before the purists start panicking, though, the three electric motors are still accompanied by a 6.5-litre V12. As you would expect, this combination is nothing short of explosive with a combined power output of 1,001bhp. In other words, this is the most powerful Lamborghini yet.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - 2.4 seconds (0-62mph)

To fend off the onslaught of all-electric hypercar rivals, Bugatti is squeezing everything from its 8.0-litre W12 engine, and the Chiron Super Sport is the one of the fastest cars it’s built. The Super Sport is a development of the record-breaking, 304mph 300+ model, and packs an astonishing 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque. It may lack the wild, bespoke exterior of the limited-run Divo, but you won’t worry about that when you plant the throttle pedal.

BYD Yangwang U9 - 2.36 seconds (0-62mph)

While its name may provoke some involuntary childish giggling — which we’re definitely not guilty of — the Yangwang U9 means serious business when it comes to performance. BYD (Yangwang’s parent company) has already been making waves across the globe with its relentless EV offensive, and now this fully-electric supercar is ringing some alarm bells in the performance car world. Don’t get too excited about it being cheap to buy, though, as the price sits very firmly north of £180,000.

Ultima RS LT5 - 2.3 seconds (0-60mph)

Never underestimate what Ultima is capable of. The small British firm’s cars are powered by Chevrolet’s LS V8, with the LT5’s engine being tuned to deliver a whopping 1,200bhp, in a car that weighs just 930kg. Also, the Evolution Coupe is what the brand calls its ‘most sophisticated model ever’. Suspension and chassis revisions, a composite body, and 1,020bhp make for another road-legal car from Ultima that can dominate the track, too.

Ariel Atom 500 - 2.3 seconds (0-62mph)

What do you get when you chuck a 500bhp V8 engine into a car that weighs 550kg and has no windows or doors? The answer is the Ariel Atom 500, and this is as close as we’ll probably ever get to a supercar with a go-kart body. This truly is a bonkers yet brilliant machine, and when we remind you that it’s quicker from 0-62mph than a Bugatti Chiron, you’ll soon realise why a touch of bravery is required if you wish to drive one.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package – 2.2 seconds (0-62mph)

It’s an incredible world we live in where you can walk into a dealer and order a four-door, four-seat luxury car that will deliver 0-62mph in 2.2 seconds. It will be a Porsche dealership you’ll be walking into, of course, and the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package comes with a £186,000 price tag. However, it’s also a zero-emission EV with 1019bhp, 190mph top speed, and 345-mile range.

Ferrari F80 – 2.15 seconds (0-62mph)

The F80 joins an illustrious list of Ferrari hypercars that includes the LaFerrari and Enzo. As a technical showpiece, the F80 comes with a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. If that doesn’t sound like the stuff of hypercar dreams, it also has a Formula 1-inspired hybrid set-up to boost power to 1,183bhp. That’s enough for 0-62mph in 2.15 seconds and 217mph, and it’s been tuned to sound like a ‘baby’ V12. All yours for a cool £3.1 million if you can get hold of one of the 799 being built.

Bugatti Bolide - 2.17 seconds (0-62mph)

If you find yourself in a position where you want a new track day car to play with and have three-and-a-half million pounds burning a hole in your pocket, the Bugatti Bolide is the perfect car for you. With the same almighty quad-turbocharged W16 as the Chiron, the Bolide is lighter and specially tuned and tweaked in order to maintain optimal performance during an intense track session. The downside is that this car isn’t road legal, but the cost of a new truck for towing it will be peanuts in comparison.

Bugatti Tourbillon – 2.0 seconds (0-62mph)

Ever wondered what would happen if Bugatti asked itself ‘how do we top the Chiron?’ Wonder no more, because the Tourbillon is the new Bugatti model with hybrid power. That was inevitable, but the company has also replaced its astounding W16 with an equally sensational naturally aspirated V16. Together, the powertrain provides 1,774bhp to propel the Tourbillon from 0-62mph in 2.0 seconds and on to a top speed predicted at 275mph. Not as fast as a Chiron Supersport 300+, then, but the Tourbillon can also drive for up to 27 miles on battery power alone.

Tesla Model S Plaid - 1.99 seconds (0-60mph)

Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Model S Plaid – the fastest evolution of the all-electric saloon – was the first production vehicle to dip below the two-second 0-60mph barrier, with a 1.98-second time. There’s a caveat, though, because the astonishing figures generated by its 1,006bhp not only require the Plaid to condition its battery and motor temperatures for a good few minutes prior to a launch, but the quickest figures were also recorded at a drag strip with a prepared surface and a one-foot rollout. Still, even without taking these measures, the Plaid is rumoured to hit 60mph in just under 2.3 seconds.

Pininfarina Battista - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

While the Model S Plaid just manages a four-digit power figure, the Pininfarina Battista almost doubles it with an astonishing 1,873bhp powertrain – or 1.4 megawatts of power – and 2,300Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62mph takes just 1.9 seconds, and in 12 seconds – the time it takes a family SUV to get to 62mph – the Battista is travelling at three times that speed. Unlike the tri-motor Tesla, the Battista has four in total: two 335bhp front motors and two 603bhp rear motors for unparalleled acceleration.

Koenigsegg Gemera - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

A three-cylinder engine with 1,400bhp and 1,850Nm may sound impossible, but Koenigsegg has made this a reality with the Gemera. The 2.0-litre PHEV powertrain is referred to by the brand as the ‘Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG)’ and it certainly lives up to its name. If you’re a firm believer in displacement, though, a ‘hot’ V8 hybrid is also on the way with up to 2,300bhp and 2,750Nm of torque.

Pininfarina B95 – 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

You fancy a Pininfarina hypercar but the Battista is a bit too ‘sensible’, so what do you choose? Well, the B95, naturally. This open ‘barchetta’ roadster is much like a Battista stripped of any non-essentials, including a windscreen. It makes for an exhilarating, raw hypercar that’s road legal and packs 1,876bhp from its quartet of electric motors. This is sufficient to fire the B95 from 0-62mph in 1.9 seconds and on to 222mph. You might have some flies in your teeth, but Pininfarina says the B95 can cover 296 miles on a full charge and the battery can be topped up from 20% to 80% in just 25 minutes.

Lucid Air Sapphire - 1.89 seconds (0-60mph)

Lucid may not be a big name in the performance EV market but it’s shown a clean pair of heels to established marques. The Air Sapphire saloon uses a triple electric motor set-up to haul itself to 60mph in just 1.89 seconds, putting it just shy of the Rimac Nevera. For a car that can carry a family and their luggage in comfort, that’s deeply impressive.

Rimac Nevera - 1.85 seconds (0-60mph)

The 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera is the latest hypercar from the Croatian company and with a 0-60mph time of 1.85 seconds, it produces the numbers to show for it. Sharing its platform and powertrain tech with the Pininfarina Battista, the Nevera carries its eye-watering pace through to a top speed of 258mph, making it one of the fastest EVs in history. With only its second bespoke model, the Croatian brand has laid down quite a marker.

Aspark Owl - 1.72 seconds (0-60mph)

Much like its avian namesake, the Aspark Owl will certainly fly whenever you put your foot down. With 1,984bhp being produced by its four electric motors, the Owl will blast onto a claimed 258mph top speed. This makes it one of the world’s fastest road-legal EVs, and quite possibly the fastest car you’ve never heard of.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - 1.66 seconds (0-60mph)

This list might be brimming with ultra high-tech EV hypercars, but Dodge is still doing some incredible things with its petrol-powered Challenger. Time is almost up for the mighty Hemi V8, though, so this 1,025bhp special edition is a fond and extremely fast farewell. A number of tweaks, including a whopping 3.0-litre supercharger, help the Challenger to achieve its full potential on the drag strip, but it’ll need to be running on an 85 per cent ethanol fuel mix for the very best results: 0-60mph in 1.66 seconds and an 8.91-second quarter mile time on the drag strip.

McMurtry Spéirling Pure - 1.55 seconds (0-60 mph)

It has one seat and is smaller than a Fiat Panda, so there’s little mistaking the McMurtry Spéirling for anything else if you ever spot one. Of course, spotting the fastest-accelerating car in the world may prove a challenge in itself as this near-silent EV will hurtle towards its top speed almost literally within the blink of an eye. The Pure variant is now available to customers after the original prototype wowed crowds at Goodwood back in 2023, and prices start from just £995,000.

Fastest-accelerating cars: full list

Model Claimed acceleration time Fuel type McMurtry Spéirling Pure 1.55 seconds (0-60 mph) Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 1.66 seconds (0-60mph) Petrol Aspark Owl 1.72 seconds (0-60mph) Electric Rimac Nevera 1.85 seconds (0-60mph) Electric Lucid Air Sapphire 1.89 seconds (0-60mph) Electric Pininfarina B95 1.9 seconds (0-62mph) Electric Koenigsegg Gemera 1.9 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Pininfarina Battista 1.9 seconds (0-62mph) Electric Tesla Model S Plaid 1.99 seconds (0-60mph) Electric Bugatti Tourbillon 2.0 seconds (0-62mph) Petrol Ferrari F80 2.15 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Bugatti Bolide - 2.17 seconds (0-62mph) 2.17 seconds (0-62mph) Petrol Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Pack 2.2 seconds (0-62mph) Electric Ariel Atom 500 2.3 seconds (0-62mph) Petrol Ultima RS LT5 2.3 seconds (0-60mph) Petrol BYD Yangwang U9 2.36 seconds (0-62mph) Electric Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2.4 seconds (0-62mph) Petrol Lamborghini Revuelto 2.5 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Aston Martin Valhalla 2.5 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Aston Martin Valkyrie 2.5 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2.5 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Koenigsegg Jesko 2.5 seconds (0-60mph) Petrol Tesla Model X Plaid 2.5 seconds (0-60mph) Electric Porsche 918 Spyder 2.6 seconds (0-62mph) Hybrid Hennessey Venom F5 2.6 seconds (0-60mph) Petrol

Future cars to look out for

Each passing year sees a new batch of sports, super and hypercars attempt to be faster and more powerful than their rivals. This constantly raises the bar to the point that it can be tricky to keep pace. Below are the cars which could enter our list in the future…

BMW iM3

As with many other performance cars, the legendary BMW M3 is making the switch to electric power (although petrol power will still be available). No generation of M3 can be described as sluggish but BMW’s development boss, Frank Weber, has previously told Auto Express that the electric iM3’s powertrain is capable of 1,341bhp. It’s unlikely that the iM3 will have quite this many horses at its disposal when it hits the road, but it won’t be too far off.

Ferrari Elettrica

The time has come; Ferrari is producing an electric car. We’ll leave it to you to decide whether this is a good thing or not, but there’s no denying that this EV really needs to impress (perhaps more than any other). Early spy shots of the Ferrari Elettrica suggest that this car will be pitched as an alternative to the Purosangue SUV rather than an all-out supercar. However, plenty of brands have eked out some ridiculous acceleration from their EVs, so we can’t wait to see what the prancing horse is capable of.

Polestar 6

Polestar was originally founded as Volvo’s performance arm and although it has since evolved into its own brand, the firm’s engineers still appear to be keen on delivering sportiness. Official teaser pictures have shown us that the incoming Polestar 6 looks the part, and the brand has hinted that ​​it could produce around 872bhp and 900Nm of torque. These numbers are yet to be set in stone but one thing’s for sure; the 6 is no slouch.

Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s new Roadster looks to make some enormous improvements over the original from 2008. Improved production methods and technology mean that the brand is claiming a 1.9-second 0-60mph time, a 250mph top speed and over 600 miles of range. Unfortunately the Roadster has been plagued with delays, so we’ve all been left wondering if it’ll deliver on these claims. Hopefully we’ll find out sooner rather than later.

Fastest-accelerating cars in motorsport

As you’ve already seen, there are plenty of mind-bogglingly quick road cars to choose from, but if there’s one place where a car truly needs to be quicker than the rest, it’s on the motorsport starting line. Different motorsport events demand very different kinds of cars, so while some are precisely tuned for downforce and cornering, others are souped up for maximum power and straight-line speed. So which cars are quickest?

Below we’ve rounded up representative acceleration times for the latest cars in some of the world’s biggest motorsport series. Of course, there’s much more to motorsport than drag races, but these numbers should give you at least some idea of what these machines are capable of and how it compares to the fastest road cars above.

Formula One: 2.1 to 2.7 seconds (0-60mph)

Formula Two: 2.9 secs (0-62mph)

Formula Three: 3.0 secs (0-62mph)

Formula E: 1.86 secs (0-60mph)

Indycar: 3 secs 0-60mph

Nascar: 3.0 to 3.5 seconds (0-60mph)

WRC: <3 seconds (0-60mph)

Fancy a speed machine of your own? You can find 1,000s of new and used cars with our Find a Car service…