£3.5 million Bugatti Bolide is the discerning billionaire’s ultimate track toy

Meet the Bugatti Chiron’s evil twin: the Bolide. It might look like a rejected batmobile concept, or the product of a freaky one night stand between the B-2 stealth bomber and a Le Mans prototype race car, but it is in fact Bugatti’s first attempt at a track car.

What started out as an experimental hypercar concept has become reality, with 40 examples of the Bugatti Bolide being made, each costing £3.5 million. The design is almost unchanged from the concept, with the Bolide’s body designed to fit as closely as possible around the brand’s legendary quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine, with the car’s bespoke monocoque that’s even stronger and stiffer than the Chiron’s, and is made from carbon fibre composites primarily used in Formula 1 and Le Mans race cars.

The result is a dry weight of just 1,450kg – half a tonne less than the Chiron – and with the engine producing 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque, meaning the Bolide has a slightly intimidating power-to-weight ratio of 1,088bhp per tonne.

No performance figures for the Bolide have been revealed, but Bugatti has said the car can generate almost 3,000kg of downforce at speed, and up to 2.5 G of lateral force when cornering, which is only 0.5 G off the amount astronauts on the space shuttle experience at lift-off.