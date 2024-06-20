New Bugatti Tourbillon revealed: 1,774bhp, £3.8m, V16 hypercar aims to blow rivals away

It’s not every day that a truly ‘all-new’ Bugatti is introduced. The brand has consistently been a pioneer in the hypercar space and the new Bugatti Tourbillon is no different to the Veyron and Chiron in that it represents a huge leap forward for this most exotic of automotive genres, in pretty much every department.

Once again this is a car defined by numbers, but the means by which they are achieved is very different to before, and arguably even more impressive. Gone is the W16 engine, but Bugatti has never been disposed to downsizing and that venerable unit is replaced by an all-new, naturally aspirated V16. For good measure, it’s assisted by a sizeable hybrid module made up of three electric motors and a 25kWh battery pack. Peak combined power is a dizzying 1,774bhp, with Bugatti confirming the Tourbillon will also come with a 37-mile electric range.

Engine and performance

The Bugatti Tourbillon’s V16 engine has been developed in collaboration with British engine wizards Cosworth, and by the time the Tourbillon reaches production in 2026 it will be the first production car to feature a V16 engine in over 85 years. At 8.3-litres in capacity, this is a formidable powerplant able on its own to produce 987bhp – the same output as the original Bugatti Veyron which had the assistance of a quad turbocharger layout.

Connected to this engine are three electric motors that leverage the technical prowess of electric supercar maker Rimac following its integration with Bugatti in the VW Group stable. The first motor is sandwiched between the petrol engine and transmission, with the other two powering the purely electrified front axle in a similar fashion to the latest Lamborghini Revuelto. Without a physical connection between the combustion engine and front axle, Bugatti has been able to use the free space inside the car’s central tunnel to house the 25kWh battery pack and many of its electronics.