Stunning one-off Bugatti Brouillard revealed with a horse’s head inside the gear selector

The Bugatti Brouillard is the first bespoke creation from the one-off Solitare department

By:Jordan Katsianis
7 Aug 2025
Bugatti Brouillard - front18

Just when you thought Bugatti’s W16-era was done and dusted, the ultra-high-end brand has squeezed out one more for one of its most discerning customers. Called the Bugatti Brouillard, this is a new one-off creation from the brand’s new Solitare program, which will now offer one-of-one commissions to its most ardent collectors. 

The Brouillard is based on the open-top Mistral, itself a one-of-99 special edition celebrating the end of the W16 era. This means the Brouillard shares all the same fundamental underpinnings, but in place of the open cockpit is a closed cabin with a unique part-clear roof and central spine. 

In fact all of its external panels are unique to the Brouillard, and together they give the car a more muscular look. This is particularly the case with the rear haunches and its more pronounced wheelarches, plus the far more aggressive undercut on the door panel. And if you’re in the market for a less one-off new car, make sure you check out all the latest deals on the Auto Express Find a Car service.

At the rear, Bugatti has fitted a fixed ‘ducktail’ spoiler in place of the Mistral’s active wing, but the manufacturer says that it doesn’t negatively affect the car’s aero balance. Yet among these unique elements, fundamental Bugatti design signatures can still be found. Things such as the horseshoe grille – complete with a milled-aluminium surround – vast engine intakes and its X-shaped rear lights all fit in with the family look. 

Bugatti Brouillard - horse head

The cabin has also been treated to a variety of additions, including the use of green tartan sourced from a Parisian fine-fabric supplier and green-tinted carbon fibre. Being a closed-roof car, the interior has also been refitted with the Chiron’s iconic C-shaped lighting. 

Look closely at the details and you’ll see lots of equine references, too, going so far as to design a hollow gear selector with a tiny silver horse’s head mounted inside. This is all in reference to the car’s name, because Brouillard was also the name of the founding Bugatti member’s beloved pet horse. 

Under the new skin, the 1,586bhp quad-turbocharged W16 engine still sends its prodigious power to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Given the comparatively common Mistral is already knocking on the door of £6m, we suspect this one-off commission would have a somewhat larger price tag attached – not surprising when you consider the owner already has more than a few Bugattis, old and new, in their collection. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

