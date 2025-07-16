By now we’re out on bigger roads, and rain that’s threatened all morning is now falling. As any convertible driver knows, driving faster stops you from getting wet, right? So that’s what I do. Push the throttle pedal down into its travel and you can sense that there’s a whole array of components working in harmony to deliver performance. Given the highly turbocharged nature of the engine, torque swells at low revs, and does so more than quickly enough to require your full concentration, even with four driven wheels to share it.

At around 4,500rpm, though, the quite old-fashioned manner in which the turbochargers spool comes to light, because you can actually hear a solenoid switch the airflow from just feeding two turbochargers into all four. Now, the Mistral is capable of firing you down the road without any care for such things like physics. The feeling is completely different to the 2,000bhp electric hypercars that achieve their performance – impressive though it is – without much in the way of pomp and circumstance.

It’s totally addictive, and even though I’m ensuring I measure out my inputs because it’s now raining torrentially (to the point that streams of water enter the cabin over the top of the windscreen and side windows) it’s thrilling to the point of exasperation. No wonder dictators find it so hard to give up access to state-owned militaries; this type of power at the hands of one person is something quite incredible.

When the roads eventually dry out a little, the next discovery is just how wonderfully agile and finely honed the ride and handling package is alongside that incredible engine. Costing over £5.2m, the Mistral was always going to be made up from only the best components, but there’s a sophistication and polish to all the driving elements that really takes me by surprise. Whether it be the steering, the ride quality over rough roads, or the oily slickness of the drivetrain itself, the Bugatti reeks of quality like no other car.

Unfortunately time, weather and the local road laws prevent me from digging deeper into extraordinary car’s talents, but even with this small level of exposure, it makes perfect sense how and why Bugatti has been able to convince its customers to part with literally millions of pounds for the past 20 years in its modern era.

So while £5.2m is a lot for a car, the Mistral doesn’t really feel like just a car. Instead, it’s an example of humanity’s debonair creativity that can only be unlocked when those sorts of numbers are involved. But as one chapter closes with the Mistral and its iconic W16 engine, so will the door open to another with the new Bugatti Tourbillion – we can’t even begin to fathom what it has in store.

Model: Bugatti Mistral Price: £5.2million Powertrain: 8.0-litre, W16 turbo petrol Power/torque: 1577bhp/1,600Nm Transmission: 7-speed auto, all-wheel drive 0-62mph: 2.5 seconds Top speed: 260mph Economy/CO2: 13mpg/495g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,544/2,162/1,212mm On sale: Sold out

