In-depth reviews

Audi TT review: a high class coupe with plenty of style

The Audi TT is a truly accessible sports car; stylish and good to drive, with a well-crafted interior and impressive onboard technology

by: Paul Adam
25 Mar 2024
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Hi-tech interior design
  • Agile handing
  • Strong performance
  • High prices
  • Lacks involvement
  • Firm ride on big wheels
The third-generation Audi TT has been on sale since 2014, but it continues to deliver head-turning style, while it's also more enjoyable to drive than ever. It's party piece continues to be its interior design and excellent build quality which is up there with the very best in class, and efficient TFSI petrol engines make it even more appealing.

If you're a keen driver you may be drawn towards the dynamic skill of the BMW 2 Series Coupe, or the Porsche Cayman, but if you want a well-resolved, thoroughly capable sports coupe, then the Audi TT is still worth a look.

About the Audi TT

The Audi TT has been on sale in the UK for more than 20 years, and in that time it has established itself at the cutting edge of design and tech for the German company. The TT has matured into a pint-sized supercar, with similarly athletic looks to the top-of-the-range R8 model, along with more engaging handling and onboard technology.

The third generation Audi TT arrived in 2014 and was given an update in 2018 with the latest tech from other Audi models. As it has been on sale for a while, there are rivals that have come and gone. Cars like the Peugeot RCZ and Volkswagen Scirocco have fallen by the wayside, and the only other direct opponent is the BMW 2 Series, although of course that model line-up consists mostly of rear-wheel drive versions, compared to the TT's front or quattro four-wheel drive.

As there are a broad range of TT variants, including 2+2 Coupe and two-seat Roadster models, there are more rivals than this. Buyers could consider the Mazda MX-5 at the entry point to the range, or there's the the Toyota GR Supra. At the top of the range, the TT does battle with cars such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster, while even the Ford Mustang is a similar price.

Audi TT Coupe - rear tracking21

There are five TT trim levels to choose from: Sport, Sport Edition, S line, Black Edition and Vorsprung, in either Coupe or open-top Roadster body styles.

Two petrol engines are available, badged 40 and 45 TFSI petrol units. Both units are based on the ubiquitous 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder motor, with the 40 TFSI rated at 194bhp and the 45 TFSI coming with 242bhp.

The front-wheel-drive 40 TFSI uses Audi's seven-speed S tronic auto, while the six-speed manual 'box is no longer available. The 45 TFSI model comes with quattro four-wheel drive as standard.

The TTS quattro delivers 302bhp via its 2.0 TFSI engine and includes adaptive dampers, while the 2.5-litre five-cylinder TT RS produces 394bhp - both use the same seven-speed S tronic transmission.

The standard range offers decent value, with prices starting from around £34,000. The TT Roadster is approximately £1,750 more than the Coupe, while moving up from 40 TFSI to 45 TFSI costs £4,600 extra. Moving from Sport to S line adds just over £2,000 to the price, while Black Edition cars are around £1,600 extra on top of that. Those wanting the style and luxury afforded by the Vorsprung trim will have to dig deep, as this commands a £6,000 premium over the Black Edition variants.

Audi TT Roadster long-term test

Auto Express contributing editor Steve Sutcliffe standing next to the Audi TT Roadster Final Edition outside Brighton and Hove Albion football club29

Our contributing editor, Steve Sutcliffe, is living with the Audi TT Roadster in Final Edition trim as part of our long-term test fleet. While many would assume that the TT’s soft-top is best-suited to the summer, Steve believes that Audi’s roadster is actually suitable for driving all year-round. This is thanks to its clever design and heating system, along with build quality that’s absolutely top-notch.

One area where Steve believes the TT is a bit flawed, though, is when it’s specced with front-wheel drive, as this can lead to traction issues. Fortunately, our car is fitted with the famed quattro four-wheel drive system. With 194bhp on tap, the TT is no supercar, but it is proving to be a very enjoyable one.

For an alternative review of the latest Audi TT Coupe, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...

Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    45 TFSI Sport 2dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £33,470

Most Economical

  • Name
    40 TFSI Sport 2dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £34,115

Fastest

  • Name
    50 TFSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £45,190
See More Stats
In this review
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content