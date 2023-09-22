Audi TT Roadster Final Edition long-term test: it’s the end of the road for this upmarket sports car

TTs have never been about rule-bending performance anyway. In fact, the less power they have, the sweeter they seem to be, probably because the lesser versions have never tried to be something they are not.

Whatever the truth of it, our Roadster seemed to strike a great balance dynamically. It wasn’t quick, but it was fast enough. Its chassis was crisp but not to the point where the ride was too stiff, even if its traction on some surfaces wasn’t great. Its steering and brakes were also unusually well judged for an Audi. Overall it drove every inch as good as it looked. And riding on a set of Audi’s optional 20-inch diamond cut black wheels, it looked pretty damn good, too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But what I liked most about the TT was its cabin – the way it made me feel every time I climbed aboard. The slightly old fashioned way its climate control system worked so well. The simplicity of its instrument display. All of these characteristics seem predictable enough to expect in isolation, but together they really did blow me away. Plus the fundamental quality – at the press of every button or the rotation of any dial – always made this car feel special. As if it was punching well above weight.

It looked and felt like a class act inside, as it always has, to be fair. And if anything, it’s got better with age in this respect, mainly because cars aren’t made or designed like this anymore. From this point of view, our TT really did feel like a car we should still be learning things from, despite (or perhaps because of) its age. Beside the soulless, screen-

infested, over-digitised, underwhelming car cabins of today – and tomorrow you suspect – the TT’s interior remains an icon of successful design simplicity.