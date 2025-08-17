Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Bag a desirable plug-in hybrid BMW X3 M Sport for less than £380 a month

The new BMW X3 is fresh out of the blocks, but you can already lease a well-specced one for an eye-opening £378 a month. It’s our Car Deal of the Day for August 17

By:Steve Walker
17 Aug 2025
BMW X3 - full width, front
  • Great ride, handling and in-car technology
  • Up to 54 miles electric range
  • £378.31 per month on a three-year lease

There’s a huge number of mid-size SUVs out there on today’s market, but very few can challenge a BMW X3 for driving experience or desirability. The looks may not appeal to everyone, but when a plug-in hybrid model in sporty M Sport trim can be leased for under £380 a month, most will be only too happy to squint a bit. 

This BMW X3 lease deal is from First Vehicle Leasing via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and runs for three years. You’ll have to find a £4,890 initial payment to set the ball rolling, before shelling out £378 a month. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit on this deal, and extending to a more realistic 8,000 miles takes the price to £408 per month. Go for a 10,000 limit and it’s £428. 

This is no ordinary X3, though. It’s the xDrive 30e plug-in hybrid with petrol and electric power combining for a 295bhp output. The official WLTP combined electric range is 54 miles, so it will be perfectly possible for drivers with easy access to charging to travel on electric power most of the time. That equates to very low running costs. 

The car comes in BMW’s appealing M Sport trim, which means 19-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara and brushed aluminium interior trim, firmer M Sport suspension, an M Sport steering wheel and black headlining. There’s also gloss black trim on the exterior. 

That’s on top of basic X3 features such as the latest BMW infotainment system – which we’ve been very impressed by on our tests – climate control, electric seats and a full suite of electronic driver aids. It all adds up to a truly desirable package that is tremendous value.

BMW X3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW X3 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW X3 deals page.

