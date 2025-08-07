Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera EV for £120 a month might just be deal of the year

Well-equipped GS model

186-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging

Just £119.98 a month

The year may be just about over but there is time for one more tempting car leasing deal – and we think this is arguably the best value of 2025.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Vauxhall Frontera Electric for just under £120 a month.

It's the cheapest leasing deal on our marketplace right now, and offers jaw-dropping value for money – it's so good that it undercuts electric city cars like the Dacia Spring and BYD’s Dolphin Surf by a chunky margin.

All that's standing between you and a brand new car for 2026 is a low initial payment of £1,734.76. It's a two year deal and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but this can be raised to 8,000 for just over £20 extra a month and a £297 higher initial payment.

If that's not tempting enough, Carwow Leasey is also giving owners a one-year offer that slashes 20 per cent off charging costs on Gridserve charging points nationwide.

Mid-spec GS trim is what's on offer here, and it brings 17-inch alloys, a black roof, front and rear parking sensors, and climate control, along with Vauxhall's clever Intelli-Seats that are designed to give maximum support and comfort for your back.

This deal gets you the Frontera’s smaller battery, but even at 44kWh a range of 186 miles is promised. This is hooked up to a 111bhp electric motor giving perfectly decent performance for a family car.

The Frontera Electric is a great family car, too, thanks to its wide-opening rear doors, spacious back seats, and a very impressive 460-litre boot.

Don’t hang around though – this deal won’t be available for long at this price.

