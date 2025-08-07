Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera EV for £120 a month might just be deal of the year

It may be the end of the year, but there are still amazing car deals to be had. The Vauxhall Frontera Electric is our Deal of the Day for December 31.

By:George Armitage
31 Dec 2025
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • Well-equipped GS model
  • 186-mile range; 20 per cent off Gridserve charging
  • Just £119.98 a month

The year may be just about over but there is time for one more tempting car leasing deal – and we think this is arguably the best value of 2025.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the Vauxhall Frontera Electric for just under £120 a month. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's the cheapest leasing deal on our marketplace right now, and offers jaw-dropping value for money – it's so good that it undercuts electric city cars like the Dacia Spring and BYD’s Dolphin Surf by a chunky margin.  

All that's standing between you and a brand new car for 2026 is a low initial payment of £1,734.76. It's a two year deal and has an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, but this can be raised to 8,000 for just over £20 extra a month and a £297 higher initial payment. 

If that's not tempting enough, Carwow Leasey is also giving owners a one-year offer that slashes 20 per cent off charging costs on Gridserve charging points nationwide.

Mid-spec GS trim is what's on offer here, and it brings 17-inch alloys, a black roof, front and rear parking sensors, and climate control, along with Vauxhall's clever Intelli-Seats that are designed to give maximum support and comfort for your back. 

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

This deal gets you the Frontera’s smaller battery, but even at 44kWh a range of 186 miles is promised. This is hooked up to a 111bhp electric motor giving perfectly decent performance for a family car.

The Frontera Electric is a great family car, too, thanks to its wide-opening rear doors, spacious back seats, and a very impressive 460-litre boot. 

Don’t hang around though – this deal won’t be available for long at this price. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,800Avg. savings £2,594
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,814
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around
Suzuki Swift - full front

Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around

Charming, cheerful and cheap, the Suzuki Swift is our Deal of the Day for December 24
News
24 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser

There’s nothing fancy about the MG ZS, but that’s its charm. It’s also unbelievably cheap right now, and is our Deal of the Day for December 23.
News
23 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month
Smart 1 Brabus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.
News
22 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front profile

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December
News
21 Dec 2025

Most Popular

Cars that will die in 2026: get 'em before they're gone
Auto Express team members standing with their favourite outgoing cars

Cars that will die in 2026: get 'em before they're gone

In 2026 we'll wave goodbye to some big names from the automotive world. We drive the best of these death row models one last time...
Features
27 Dec 2025
What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on
Auto Express team members standing with their own cars

What do car journalists drive? The cars our experts spent their own cash on

The Auto Express content team is fortunate enough to drive many cars on a regular basis. But that knowledge sometimes translates into unusual private …
Features
29 Dec 2025
New Skoda Fabia 130 2026 review: a likeable warm hatch, but it’s no vRS
Skoda Fabia 130 - front tracking

New Skoda Fabia 130 2026 review: a likeable warm hatch, but it’s no vRS

The new 130 is the hottest Fabia we’ve seen in a while, but it’s also one of the most expensive
Road tests
29 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content