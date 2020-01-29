The best city cars have always offered manoeuvrability, value for money and low running costs, but now these compact cars also offer similar levels of tech and refinement to models that are much bigger in both size and price. However, while you’ll be paying a bit more than you used to, you’ll also be able to do a lot more with your brand-new city car.

Perhaps as a consequence of Britain’s love of SUVs, the city car market is a bit smaller than it once was. However, deciding the best of the remaining bunch can still prove a bit challenging. Not to worry, though, because we’ve done the hard work and picked out the top 10 examples to buy right now.

Our road-testing team has driven every city car on sale in the UK, and we’ve used our experts’ verdicts to determine the very best models in this sector of the market. Our road testers take all of the important factors into consideration when making their decisions, including price, practicality, safety and standard equipment, so you can be certain that you’re getting the very best city car for your money.

Compare the best city cars

Scroll down for the mini-reviews on each of our top 10 best city cars

1. Kia Picanto

Prices from £16,000

Auto Express City Car of the Year 2025

Pros Cons Good to drive

Big-car kit list

Spacious and well-made 1.0 engine is slow

1.2 is only available in pricier trims

The bigger Dacia Sandero is cheaper

The latest Kia Picanto is good to drive, has a big-car kit list, is spacious and well made, plus it offers a surprisingly grown-up driving experience.